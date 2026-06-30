Indian Airlines Set To Increase International Flights In July, August

With West Asia tensions easing and airspace restrictions gradually lifting, Indian airlines are set to restore international capacity after months of flight cuts triggered by higher aviation-turbine-fuel costs and airspace disruptions.

Data from OAG, a global air travel intelligence company, shows international weekly departures are set to increase in both July and August as carriers ramp up overseas operations.

As per OAG data, in June, Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet operated 14,473 international flights. However, in July and August, international departures are set to go up 8% and 9.1% respectively. As per OAG data, international departures in July are expected to go up to 15,633 departures. Similarly in August, international departures are expected to go up to 17,048 departures.

As per data shared by OAG, in the month of June, Air India had 3,629 international departures. In July, Air India will operate 3,620 international departures, which is a 0.2% drop MoM. However in August, Air India is expected to operate 3,683 international departures, which is a 1.7% increase MoM.

As per OAG, Air India Express will see a sharper recovery in international operations. In June, AI Express had 2,689 international departures. In July, the international departures are expected to rise by 34.5% MoM to 3,617 departures. Even in the month of August, the airline plans to have 4,213 departures, which is an increase of 16.5% MoM.

OAG data highlights that IndiGo operated 7,837 international flights in June. However in July and August, International departures are expected to go up 1.1% and 5.8% MoM. IndiGo is expected to operate 7,925 and 8,381 international departures in July and August respectively.

SpiceJet, on the other hand, is expected to have a very sharp increase in international ops in July and August as per the OAG data. In June, the airline operated 318 international flights. However in July, SpiceJet's ops are expected to increase by 48.1% MoM with 471 international flights. Similarly in August, SpiceJet's international flights are expected to rise by 63.17% with 771 international flights.

Aviation expert Mark D Martin, who is the MD of Martin Consulting, believes that for Indian airlines, reopening of Pakistan airspace is more crucial.

"If Pakistan opens its airspace for Indian airlines, and India opens it for Pakistan, then our airlines will have a unique proposition to connect to Europe, the way we did before the conflict led airspace closure," he said. "Airlines increasing international flight frequency is positive, but one has to look read between the lines on how many of them are actually being operated by Indian flag carriers or their codeshare alliance partners."

Pakistan and India have shut airspace for Indian and Pakistani airlines since May 2025.

ALSO READ: Indian Airlines Reverse Flight Cuts As West Asia Tensions Ease; Overseas Capacity Set To Rise

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