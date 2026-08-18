India Weighs Sugar Import Duty Cut to Curb Record Local Prices

India is considering cutting or scrapping its 100% import duty on sugar as the government looks to boost domestic supplies and contain prices that have climbed to record levels, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.

Officials are weighing proposals to lower the levy on inbound sugar shipments ahead of the festive season, when domestic consumption typically rises sharply. The move could help ease supply pressures and contain further price increases.

El Niño Adds To Supply Concerns

The deliberations come as concerns over global sugar supplies grow, with the El Niño weather phenomenon threatening harvests and recently pushing New York sugar futures to their highest level in about a year.

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India is also facing weather-related risks. Monsoon rainfall, which is critical for sugarcane cultivation, is running 13% below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. The deficit had exceeded 40% towards the end of June, raising concerns over crop development and sowing.

Sugar Prices Hit Record

Ex-mill sugar prices in Maharashtra, India's leading sugar-producing state, recently touched around Rs Rs 46 per kilogram, the highest on record, according to the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

The timing is particularly important as sugar consumption typically peaks between late August and January, driven by demand for traditional sweets, processed foods and beverages during the festival season.

To strengthen supplies, factories in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are planning to begin sugarcane crushing 10-15 days earlier than the usual early-November start, following consultations with the food ministry.

The government has also imposed stock limits on traders to discourage hoarding and contain inflationary pressures.

India May Turn To Imports

India, the world's second-largest sugar producer, does not typically rely on imports for domestic consumption. The country last imported substantial volumes of sugar in 2017-18, according to ISMA data.

As of August 14, sugarcane had been planted across 5.83 million hectares, slightly below the area covered at the same time last year, according to the agriculture ministry.

A cut in the import duty would therefore mark a significant policy shift, potentially allowing overseas supplies to supplement domestic availability as the country heads into its peak sugar-demand season.

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