Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q1 Results: Profit Plummets 80% As Revenue Slips, Margins Contract

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries reported a sharp decline in Q1FY27 profit as lower revenue and weaker operating performance pulled down margins.

The company reported an 80.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with Rs 39.3 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations fell 9.9% to Rs 848 crore, from Rs 941 crore a year earlier.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 52% to Rs 43.1 crore, compared with Rs 89.9 crore in Q1FY26. The EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 5.1% from 9.6%, highlighting the pressure on profitability.

The segment numbers show where the pressure came from. Sugar segment revenue fell to Rs 635.43 crore from Rs 716.88 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, while its segment result collapsed to just Rs 0.64 crore from Rs 45.67 crore a year earlier, as per the exchange filings. This sharp fall in sugar profitability was the biggest drag on the quarter.

Also Read: Dalmia Bharat Cements Q1 Results: Net Profit Down Over 50%, Revenue Up 7%

The distillery business was more resilient. Revenue declined to Rs 287.15 crore from Rs 326.39 crore, but its segment result increased to Rs 35.29 crore from Rs 22.43 crore. This suggests the distillery business provided some cushion against the weakness in sugar.

Overall, segment results fell to Rs 36.41 crore from Rs 68.63 crore, while interest and financial charges increased to Rs 26.58 crore from Rs 15.97 crore. As a result, profit before tax dropped to Rs 9.83 crore from Rs 52.66 crore.

Before the results were declared, Dalmia Bharat Sugar shares closed at Rs 404.55, up 2.21% from the previous close. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 412 and a low of Rs 396.10.

The stock has also delivered a strong 33.16% return over the past six months, rising by Rs 100.75 from Rs 303.80 on Feb. 9 to Rs 404.55 on Aug. 7. The stock's 52-week high is Rs 427, while its 52-week low stands at Rs 261.40.

Also Read: BSE To Remove Dalmia Bharat From F&O Segment From August 28

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