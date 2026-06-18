BSE To Remove Dalmia Bharat From F&O Segment From Aug. 28

BSE Ltd. has announced that Dalmia Bharat Ltd. will be excluded from its futures and options (F&O) segment with effect from Aug. 28, 2026.

The exchange said no fresh derivative contracts in the stock will be available for trading after Aug. 27, 2026. However, all existing unexpired contracts for the June, July and August series will continue to trade until their respective expiry dates.

According to the exchange notification, the June 2026 contracts will expire on June 25, followed by the July series on July 30. The final August contracts will expire on Aug. 27, after which Dalmia Bharat will no longer be available in BSE's derivatives segment.

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"There will be no contracts available for trading in the above-mentioned security with effect from Aug. 28, 2026," BSE said.

The move means traders holding existing positions in Dalmia Bharat futures and options can continue to trade or square off their contracts until expiry. However, the exchange will not introduce any new contract months beyond the August 2026 series.

The discontinuation applies only to the derivatives segment and does not affect the trading of Dalmia Bharat shares in the cash market.

Stock exchanges periodically review securities eligible for the F&O segment based on criteria prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), including market-wide position limits, trading volumes and liquidity. Stocks that no longer meet the eligibility requirements may be excluded from the derivatives segment after providing sufficient notice to market participants.

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