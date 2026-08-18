Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Indicates 4% Listing Gain Ahead Of Launch

Gaja Alternative Asset Management's Rs 550-crore IPO opens for subscription on Aug. 19. Ahead of the issue, the latest grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 7, indicating a potential listing gain of 4.38% over the upper price band.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO stood at Rs 7 on Aug. 18. With the upper price band of Rs 160, Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 167 (cap price + GMP). This implies a potential listing gain of around 4.38% over the IPO's upper price band.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO Details

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO is a book build issue of Rs 550.00 crores. It comprises a combination of fresh issue of 2.81 crore shares worth Rs 450.00 crores and offer for sale of 0.63 crore shares aggregating to Rs 100.00 crores.

The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 152 to Rs 160 per share.

Investors can apply for lots of 93 shares. Retail investors require a minimum investment of Rs 14,880 at the upper end of the price band.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO Key Dates:

Bidding window opens: Aug. 19

Bidding window closes: Aug. 21

Allotment finalisation: Aug. 24

Refund initiation: Aug. 25

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Aug. 25

Listing date: Aug. 26

Also Read: Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP In Focus As Issue Opens For Subscription Today

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO: Use of Proceeds

The company plans to use the IPO's net proceeds towards the following objectives:

Investing towards sponsor commitments to certain existing funds, new funds and for repayment of the bridge loan amount (Rs 372 crore)

General Corporate Purposes

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO Financials

Revenue increased 28% and profit after tax (PAT) rose 32% in FY26 compared with FY25.

For FY26, Gaja Alternative Asset Management reported:

Total income: Rs 157.80 crore, compared with Rs 123.31 crore in FY25

Rs 157.80 crore, compared with Rs 123.31 crore in FY25 Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 81.96 crore, up from Rs 61.95 crore

Rs 81.96 crore, up from Rs 61.95 crore EBITDA: Rs 72.05 crore versus Rs 60.81 crore a year earlier

About Gaja Alternative Asset Management Ltd.

Incorporated in April 1999, Gaja Alternative Asset Management Limited is an independent, home-grown alternative asset management company with over two decades of experience in managing and advising India-focused funds, including Category I and Category II AIFs, as well as offshore funds investing in India.

The Company focuses on alternative investments across sectors such as education, energy and environment, financial services, consumer and digital technology, with a differentiated investment approach focused on the mid-market segment.

Gaja Capital IPO: What Investors Need To Know

Watch Gopal Jain, MD and CEO of Gaja Alternative Asset Management in conversation with NDTV Profit

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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