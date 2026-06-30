India, US Close To Finalising Another Big Deal Involving Boeing, Hints Envoy Sergoi Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has hinted that Washington and New Delhi are nearing another major agreement involving aerospace giant Boeing, even as the two countries push to finalise bilateral trade pact.

Speaking at the IX US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington DC, Gor said the US wanted to deepen its commercial partnership with India.

"We (US-India) are this close to getting another big deal done with India, and we're looking forward to bringing that across the finish line... The United States wants to work hand in hand with India. India's rise is here. India has arrived. We recognise that. We want to partner with India," he said.

Gor said Boeing featured prominently in discussions between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remained an important component of the broader economic relationship.

He gave the statement during a conversation with Boeing's Jeff Shockey, Executive Vice President for Government Operations, Global Public Policy and Corporate Strategy.

"We care about Boeing, we care about taking you to the next level and making sure that these countries are buying the best and the most efficient planes in the sky," Gor said, adding that the issue had resurfaced during Trump's recent meeting with PM Modi.

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Gor said the Trump administration's approach to India had been driven by results. "I've been in India now six months, and we've seen some incredible things happen," he said, adding, "As President Trump likes to say, we're results driven. And so we like to see things happen. We like to achieve things."

Highlighting investment gains, he said the US Embassy in New Delhi had outperformed every other American mission this year, bringing in $20.5 billion in new investments and placing it "in first place by far."

The Boeing remarks come even as Gor reiterated that the broader India-US trade agreement was nearing completion after roughly 18 months of negotiations.

He said the trade pact, disrupted briefly by a Supreme Court intervention, had been salvaged following US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's recent two-day visit to New Delhi. "Most of this deal is complete. There's a few items that remain from both sides, but it's in the last one or 2% of that deal," Gor said, adding that the negotiations had taken time given their complexity.

Boeing remains among the largest American investors and exporters to India, with commercial aviation, defence and aerospace forming a key pillar of the bilateral economic relationship.

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