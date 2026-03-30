India Bans Chinese CCTV Makers Amid Security Concern; Move To Aid Domestic Industry

India has banned several Chinese manufacturers from selling internet-connected CCTV cameras in India, effective April 1, 2026, for strengthening digital security and encouraging local brands instead of foreign surveillance technology, reports said.

The compliance with India's certification framework for overseas companies like Hikvision, Dahua, and TP-Link is mandatory, and ignorance will effectively bar the sale of CCTV products in the country, according to the reports.

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Officials stated the move aims to tighten oversight of surveillance equipment and ensure strict compliance with security norms, the Economic Times report said. In context of critical or public-installed infrastructure and government operations, the use of certified equipment is a non-negotiable safeguard against systemic vulnerabilities and security breaches, they added.

Measures Under New Framework

The surveillance infrastructure is the priority under the new rules to protect against imported devices and cyber threat risks. The transparency about the hardware origin in CCTV ensures that data vulnerability can be prevented from unauthorised remote access.

As regulations tighten, India's CCTV market is undergoing a major realignment that favours domestic manufacturers, placing brands like CP Plus and Qubo at the forefront of the industry. CCTV camera prices could increase as competition reduces and compliance costs rise.

These restrictions follow the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's introduction of Essential Requirements (ER) for CCTV cameras in April 2024. To ensure compliance, the industry was granted a two-year transition period to certify products under the government's STQC regime.

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To date, the government has officially certified 507 CCTV camera models under this new security framework. These changes represent a major shift in India's electronics and surveillance sector, highlighting the country's increasing emphasis on cybersecurity, data protection, and trusted technology infrastructure.

The new restrictions may disrupt the surveillance market, potentially causing temporary supply shortages and a slight uptick in CCTV prices.

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