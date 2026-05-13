IIFL Finance Receives Rs 476 Crore Tax Demand For 2018-2025 Block Period

IIFL Finance has received an income tax demand notice for an amount of Rs 475.56 crore, the NBFC informed the exchanges on Tuesday, May 12.

The order, for a block period from April 1, 2018, to February 3, 2025, was passed by the Joint Commissioner of Income Tax (OSD), Central Circle 4(4), Mumbai. The order was received on May 12, 2026, the filing said.

IIFL Finance claimed that it has fulfilled all the applicable tax liabilities and has enough factual and legal grounds support its position. The company further assured that the order will not have any material impact on its financials and operations.

"The Company believes that they have duly discharged all their tax liabilities as applicable. The Company have adequate factual and legal grounds to substantiate their position and do not expect any material impact on its financials or operations of the Company due to the said orders. The Company is evaluating various options and will pursue appeals against the said orders under the applicable laws," the filing read.



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IIFL Finance Q4FY26 Results

IIFL Finance announced fourth quarter results on April 29, 2026, reporting a 183% jump in net profit at Rs 586.8 crore against Rs 207.7 crore in the corresponding period previous year. Net interest income rise 13% to Rs 1,164 crore in the January to March quarter on an year on year basis. Total income surged 51% to Rs 2,090 crore against Rs 1,388 crore reported in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024-25. Operating profit rose 80% on an year on year basis at Rs 1,172 crore.

On a quarter on quarter basis, gross NPA improved to 1.5%, down 14 bps, while net NPA was 0.7%.

Loan growth saw a good growth with slightly better yields, while gold loan and MSME was the primary driver for AUM growth. Going ahead, IIFL Finance will focus on scaling secured lending franchises, expanding co-lending partnerships with banks, driving AI-led productivity and cost efficiency and maintaining superior asset quality and capital discipline

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