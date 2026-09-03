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IDFC FIRST Bank Brings In Rs 33,975 Crore From NRIs Under RBI FCNR(B) Swap Window

IDFC FIRST Bank has mobilised around $3.57 billion, or nearly Rs 33,975 crore, from NRI customers under the RBI’s FCNR(B) swap window. The bank disclosed the figure on September 3, saying it represents around 11% of its deposit base.

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IDFC FIRST Bank Brings In Rs 33,975 Crore From NRIs Under RBI FCNR(B) Swap Window
IDFC’s International Financial Services Centre Banking Unit facilitated around $2.60 billion, or Rs 24,720 cr.
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IDFC FIRST Bank has mobilised a gross amount of around $3.57 billion, or nearly Rs 33,975 crore, from Non Resident Indian (NRI) customers under the Reserve Bank of India's FCNR(B) swap window.

The bank disclosed the mobilisation in a BSE regulatory filing on September 3, 2026. The amount represents around 11% of its deposit base as of June 30, 2026.

The bank's International Financial Services Centre Banking Unit (IBU) also facilitated around $2.60 billion, or nearly Rs 24,720 crore, of lending during the period.

Also Read: IDFC First Bank: Shareholders Approve Raising Funds Via Issue Of Equity, Debt Securities

The funds were mobilised under the RBI's Foreign Currency Non Resident (Bank) deposit swap window. The facility allows banks to raise foreign currency deposits from eligible NRI customers under the specified framework.

For IDFC FIRST Bank, the mobilisation provides a significant addition to its deposit base. The bank said the INR equivalents in its disclosure are based on the exchange rate prevailing on August 31, 2026.

The bank also clarified that the FCNR(B) mobilisation figures are provisional and unaudited.

With around $3.57 billion mobilised from NRI customers and $2.60 billion in lending facilitated through its IBU, the disclosure highlights the bank's growing activity in foreign currency deposits and international banking operations.

Also Read: IDFC First Bank Eyes $2 Billion FCNR Boost As Lower Costs Fuel 'Green Shoots' For RoE

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