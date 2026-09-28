Heart of the Beast Box Office Collection Day 3: Brad Pitt Film Sees Weekend Growth In India

Heart of the Beast picked up pace on its first Sunday, with the Brad Pitt-starrer recording another rise in India. The film's Day 3 collection grew 15.4% from Saturday, as audience turnout also improved over the weekend.

Here's a look at its Day 3 India and worldwide box office performance.

India Box Office

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Heart of the Beast opened with Rs 70 lakh on Friday before rising to Rs 1.30 crore on Saturday. The film saw another jump on Sunday, collecting Rs 1.50 crore on Day 3, with occupancy improving from 26.2% on Friday to 50.1% on Sunday.

The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 3.50 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 4.19 crore after three days in theatres, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Worldwide Box Office

Heart of the Beast collected $7.5 million on Friday, followed by $7.3 million on Saturday and $5.2 million on Sunday, taking its domestic opening weekend total to $20 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Overseas, the film earned $30.1 million, taking its worldwide collection to $50.1 million.

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About The Film

Heart of the Beast is a survival thriller that follows James Belmont (Brad Pitt), a retired Special Forces officer, and his combat dog, Odin, after their plane crashes in the remote Alaskan wilderness. Struggling with injuries, extreme weather and dangerous wildlife, the duo must travel through the harsh terrain to find their way back to safety.

Directed by David Ayer and written by Cameron Alexander, the film also stars J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe in key supporting role. The screenplay was written by Cameron Alexander, while Brad Pitt, Olivia Hamilton and Marty Bowen are among the producers, with Damien Chazelle serving as an executive producer.

Heart of the Beast reunites Pitt and Ayer after Fury (2014) and was released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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