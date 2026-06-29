Haryana CM, Flipkart CEO Discuss Collaboration For Youth Skilling, Employment Generation

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar met with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi. The meeting's main goal was to increase the state's farmers' and MSMEs' access to markets through digital commerce.

The meeting was focused on discussions about enhancing job creation and skill development to promote equitable economic growth throughout the state; exploring methods to incorporate fresh produce and horticulture into supply chains that are facilitated by technology, assisting farmers and Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) in expanding their market reach.

ALSO READ: PNB, Canara Bank, SBI To Be Merged? PIB Flags 'Fake News' On Social Media

According to a press release by the Directorate of Information, Public Relations & Languages, Haryana, "Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met Flipkart CEO K. Krishnamurthy at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi. The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration for Haryana's development, with discussions on youth skilling, employment generation, technology-driven inclusive growth, digital empowerment in agriculture, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic development across the state."

In order to help more farmers and Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) in Haryana access broader markets through technology-enabled supply chains, the chief minister hosted talks on improving collaboration in horticulture and fresh produce sourcing.

During the discussion, Flipkart reiterated its long-term commitment to Haryana and stated that it would keep collaborating with the state government to use technology and digital commerce to provide possibilities for local businesses, farmers, and entrepreneurs.

Flipkart CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, while posting on his X handle, said, "Pleasure meeting the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana @NayabSainiBJP. We had a constructive discussion on strengthening partnerships to create greater opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs in the state. Looking forward to the journey ahead."

According to the statement, the talks revealed a common dedication to leveraging innovation and technology to boost rural development, encourage entrepreneurship, and provide sustainable livelihood options throughout the state.

Flipkart has active partnerships with more than 28 states and Union Territories, including a number of significant, focused partnerships, as per reports.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.