Govt Sets May 7 As New Deadline For IT Rules Feedback, Proposes Stricter Labelling For AI Content

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has extended — for the second time — the public consultation deadline on its proposed amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, giving stakeholders until May 7 to submit their feedback.

The Ministry had initially invited comments on the draft amendments with a cut-off of April 14. That deadline was first extended to April 29. In a notice published on Tuesday, MeitY has now pushed it further to May 7.

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The amendments under consultation have two broad thrusts. First, they seek to strengthen intermediary compliance with clarifications, advisories and directions issued by the Ministry, including additional amendments in Rule 3(3)(a)(ii).

Second, and more significantly for the digital media landscape, they introduce obligations around digital media oversight — including mandatory compliance with government-issued advisories.

A key provision drawing attention is the proposed change to Rule 3(3)(a)(ii), which would require the continuous and clearly visible display of a label for synthetically generated information — essentially AI-generated content — throughout the duration of content in visual display.

The rule, if enacted, would directly impact influencers, digital publishers and news content creators who use AI tools in producing or disseminating information.

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According to the notice, the draft amendments have been made available on the Ministry's website in consolidated form, incorporating the earlier draft amendments alongside the newly added provisions. The Ministry has sought to give stakeholders a comprehensive view of all proposed changes before the final consultation window closes.



The notice also clarifies that submissions will be held in fiduciary capacity at MeitY and will not be disclosed to any party at any stage.



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