Google Rolls Out Two New Updates To Gemini AI Search — 'Max' And 'Deep Research'

Gemini AI, the artificial intelligence platform Google, has rolled out two new updates that seek to offer distinguished but high-quality search results to users.

"We are launching two powerful updates to Deep Research in the Gemini API, now with better quality, MCP support, and native chart/infographics generation," said Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer of Google-parent Alphabet Inc, in a post on social media platform X.

The new update allows users to select either "Deep Research" or "Max" for their search queries, depending on the results they desire.

"Use Deep Research when you want speed and efficiency, and use Max when you want the highest quality context gathering & synthesis using extended test-time compute — achieving 93.3% on DeepSearchQA and 54.6% on HLE," Pichai added.

We are launching two powerful updates to Deep Research in the Gemini API, now with better quality, MCP support, and native chart/infographics generation.



Use Deep Research when you want speed and efficiency, and use Max when you want the highest quality context gathering &… pic.twitter.com/rTp7R6w3IT — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 21, 2026

(This is a developing story)

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