Govt Proposes Five-Year Age Limit Extension For EV, CNG Vehicles, National Permits To Be Digitized

In a major push to accelerate green mobility and improve the ease of doing business in the transport sector, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed significant changes to the Motor Vehicle Rules.

The ministry recently issued a draft amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, outlining crucial policy updates regarding vehicle lifespans, permit processes, and the automotive manufacturing ecosystem.

A standout proposal in the draft rules is the extension of the prescribed operational age limit for eco-friendly vehicles. Under the proposed framework, MoRTH plans to extend the lifespan of electric vehicles (EVs), as well as those powered by Hydrogen and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), by an additional five years.

This move is expected to serve as a major financial incentive for fleet owners and commercial transporters, encouraging them to shift away from traditional diesel and petrol engines toward cleaner fuel alternatives by making green investments viable for a longer duration.

National Permits to Go Completely Digital

Easing the operational and bureaucratic hurdles for commercial vehicle operators, the ministry has also proposed fully digitizing the National Permit system.

Under the new guidelines, National Permits for commercial transport will be applied for and granted entirely online. This transition to a digital, paperless system is designed to eliminate red tape, drastically reduce processing times, and ensure a transparent, hassle-free environment for transporters operating across state borders.

Trade-Certificate Framework Expanded

Expanding the regulatory scope of the automotive sector, MoRTH has proposed bringing automotive component manufacturers into the trade-certificate framework. Currently, these trade certificates are largely applicable to vehicle dealers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Including component makers in this framework will allow them to seamlessly test and transport parts, paving the way for easier compliance, better regulatory tracking, and streamlined operations within India's growing auto manufacturing ecosystem.

These draft amendments highlight the government's dual focus on aggressively transitioning to zero-emission and low-emission vehicles while leveraging technology to simplify regulatory compliances.

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