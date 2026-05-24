Government Allocates 8,606 Tonnes Of Raw Sugar Exports To The US

The government has allocated 8,606 tonnes of exports of raw cane sugar to the US under the quota-based tariff concession scheme.

"The quantity of 8606 MTRV (metric tonnes raw value) raw cane sugar to be exported to USA under TRQ scheme from 01.10.2025 to 30.09.2026 has been notified," the DGFT has said in notification.

In general, sugar exports are banned until September 30 this year.

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