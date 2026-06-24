From Westside To Zudio: A Look At Noel Tata's Retail Playbook As He Preps For Trent Exit

Noel Tata's impending retirement as chairman of Trent Ltd. marks the end of an era for one of India's most successful retail transformations.

Set to step down in November upon turning 70, he will conclude a nearly three-decade association with the Tata Group retailer, during which he helped shape Trent from a niche department store operator into one of India's largest and fastest-growing retail companies.

The business magnate played a pivotal role in building Trent's sourcing and supply-chain capabilities and was instrumental in expanding Westside from a single-store format into a nationwide fashion brand. After becoming managing director in 1999, he oversaw a sharp rise in scale, with turnover climbing from Rs 8 crore in FY99 to Rs 1,932 crore by FY13.

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His tenure as chairman, which began in 2014, coincided with Trent's emergence as a retail powerhouse. The company expanded beyond fashion through new consumption bets and accelerated store additions across metros and smaller cities.

Among the biggest milestones was the rapid rise of Zudio, which evolved into India's largest value-fashion chain. Trent also broadened its portfolio with newer formats such as Zudio Beauty and Samoh, while strengthening its presence in grocery retail through Star Bazaar and investing in youth-focused lifestyle brand Burnt Toast.

Under his leadership, Trent's financial performance surged. Revenue grew from Rs 2,334 crore in FY14 to Rs 20,074 crore in FY26, while net profit rose to Rs 1,708 crore from a loss of Rs 138 crore. The company's market capitalisation expanded from about Rs 3,417 crore to nearly Rs 1.7 lakh crore over the same period.

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Even as he prepares to exit, Noel Tata remains optimistic about Trent's future, maintaining that the company's long-term ambition of achieving 10-fold revenue growth remains within reach.

With Westside targeting 700 stores and Zudio aiming for 5,000 outlets, his legacy is likely to shape Trent's next phase of growth long after his departure.

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