DoJ Case To Viksit Bharat: Gautam Adani Reflects On Trust, Leadership, And Nation-Building

As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, used the second edition of Apni Baat, Apno Ke Saath to reflect on the values that build enduring institutions, the lessons adversity can teach and the responsibility every generation carries in shaping India's future.

Delivered days after the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York (EDNY), on 10 August 2026, dismissed the US Department of Justice's (DoJ) criminal case against him, the address looked beyond the legal outcome to the principles that have guided the Group through one of the defining chapters in its history.

Recalling the Hindenburg Research allegations and the subsequent DoJ case, Adani said the experience strengthened his faith in the rule of law, deepened his humility and reaffirmed a conviction that has guided the Group for decades: enduring confidence is earned by honouring commitments, standing by one's values and doing the right thing, especially in difficult times.

ALSO READ: Gautam Adani Welcomes US Court Decision To Dismiss Charges: 'Faith In Truth And Law Remained Unwavering'

Addressing an Adani Parivar spread across more than 700 locations and comprising over three lakh employees and partners, Adani said Independence Day was not only a celebration of India's achievements but also an opportunity to reflect on the legacy the present generation would leave behind. As the country advanced towards Viksit Bharat, he urged every employee and partner to ask a simple but profound question: What will our generation be remembered for?

The address built on a conversation that began with the inaugural edition of Apni Baat, Apno Ke Saath on International Labour Day, when Adani spoke about the dignity of labour and the central role of people in every institution. This time, he broadened the conversation to the principles that shape leadership, strengthen organisations and endure across generations.

Those principles, he said, were first forged at home. Integrity, humility and honouring one's word became the foundation of every important decision in his life. His father's belief that a promise must always be kept and his mother's quiet example of sacrifice and compassion continue to guide him today.

Leaving home as a teenager in search of opportunity taught him lessons no classroom could offer. Character, he reflected, is like an uncut diamond whose brilliance emerges only through perseverance, experience and adversity. In many ways, he added, his own story mirrors that of countless members of the Adani Parivar who left behind the familiarity of home to pursue opportunity, contribute to nation-building and build a better future for their families.

ALSO READ: 'Not A Single Penny Lost': US Dept Of Justice Backs Dismissal Of Criminal Charges Against Adani Group

Character Under Pressure

Drawing on the story of Samudra Manthan, Adani observed that adversity does not define character; it reveals it. The Hindenburg allegations and the subsequent DoJ proceedings became one such test. They did not alter the Group's principles. Instead, they reinforced the importance of patience, faith in due process and remaining steadfast under intense public scrutiny.

He cited the Group's decision to withdraw its Rs 20,000 crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO), despite being legally entitled to proceed, as the clearest expression of that philosophy. "Trust is greater than any legal right," he said, adding that while laws confer rights, values determine when those rights should be exercised. For the Adani Group, success has never been measured solely by the infrastructure it builds. It is also measured by the credibility it earns from employees, investors, lenders, partners and communities. That credibility, Adani said, is built quietly through the discipline of keeping one's word, day after day.

Conviction in Action

Throughout the legal proceedings in the United States, Adani said the Group remained focused on execution, respected the judicial process and continued delivering on its commitments. Even during one of the most closely watched periods in its history, it recorded its strongest business performance, advanced landmark infrastructure projects and strengthened its position across sectors.

The period also revealed the true strength of the Adani Parivar. While public attention remained fixed on the legal proceedings, employees, workers, suppliers, contractors, vendors and partners quietly continued building businesses, serving customers and delivering on their commitments. Their unwavering dedication helped turn one of the Group's most challenging chapters into one of its strongest periods of growth.

ALSO READ: 'Catastrophic Flaws' And Unethical Leaks': DOJ Blasts Internal Mishandling Of Adani Prosecution

Adani said the experience also deepened his faith in humanity. Across the country, people he had never met came forward with words of encouragement, prayers and quiet gestures of support. He also expressed gratitude to those who questioned and criticised the Group, saying criticism, irrespective of intent, offers an opportunity for introspection and improvement.

Adani paid tribute to the people behind the Group's achievements, saying every milestone ultimately derives its meaning from those whose dedication makes it possible. Recalling a conversation with Amit Kumar, a young engineer at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, Adani said it reinforced his belief that development is measured not only by world-class infrastructure, but also by the hope it inspires, the dignity it restores and the lives it transforms.

Returning to the significance of India's 80th Independence Day, Adani said the occasion was both a celebration of the nation's achievements and a reminder of the responsibility every generation carries.

Turning to the centenary of Independence, he said history would remember not only the infrastructure India built, but also the opportunities it created, the communities it strengthened and the hope it inspired.

He concluded with a call to every member of the Adani Parivar and its partners to carry forward the lessons of the past two years with humility, integrity and a renewed sense of purpose. The task ahead, he said, is not simply to build world-class businesses, but to build institutions that outlast individuals, expand opportunity and help build a stronger, more self-reliant India. Those institutions, guided by values and dedicated to service, will help realise the shared vision of Viksit Bharat.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.