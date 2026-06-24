Five IPL Franchises Enter 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 List

Five Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have entered the 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list, underscoring the growing commercial clout of sports businesses and the increasing valuation of cricket teams beyond the playing field.

According to the latest 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 report by Burgundy Private, Axis Bank's Private Banking Business, and Hurun India, five IPL franchise entities -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings -- featured in the list.

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"Cricket is no longer just India's sport; it is India's business. The debut of Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500, with a combined valuation of over Rs 71,000 crore, is a defining moment. For the first time, the boardroom and the boundary rope are on the same list," said Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India.

Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as the highest-valued IPL franchise on the list, ranked 270th with a valuation of Rs 20,850 crore. Chennai Super Kings followed at 285th with Rs 19,550 crore, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru was valued at Rs 16,700 crore and ranked 330th.

Rajasthan Royals occupied the 343rd position with a valuation of Rs 15,700 crore, while Punjab Kings completed the list at 390th with a valuation of Rs 14,050 crore, according to a release.

The inclusion of IPL franchise, alongside leading companies from sectors like financial services, energy, healthcare and technology, highlights the transformation of sports franchises into sizeable business enterprises with diversified revenue streams spanning sponsorships, media rights, merchandising and digital engagement.

The Hurun report noted that five IPL teams made it to the 2025 ranking, reflecting the growing commercial value of sports franchises in India.

The development comes amid rising valuations of IPL teams driven by robust broadcast revenues, expanding fan bases, increasing sponsorship deals and the growing popularity of franchise-based cricket leagues.

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The annual Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 ranking tracks the country's most valuable privately owned and non-state-run companies based on their value as of June 30, 2025.

The latest edition also highlighted the emergence of new-age sectors such as artificial intelligence and sports businesses alongside traditional industries, signalling a broadening of India's corporate landscape.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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