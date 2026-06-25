Fewer Deals, More Dollars: India Startups Raise $7.2 Billion In H1, Says Tracxn

India's startup ecosystem attracted $7.2 billion in funding across 652 equity rounds during the first half of 2026, a 12% increase from $6.4 billion a year earlier, according to Tracxn's India Tech H1 2026 report. The rise in capital deployment came even as the number of funding rounds plunged 43% from 1,149, highlighting growing investor preference for fewer, high-conviction bets.

Tracxn described the trend as a market that has traded breadth for depth, with capital increasingly concentrated in a smaller pool of companies. The report noted that the pattern of fewer rounds at larger average sizehas persisted since 2022 as investors become more selective.

The funding landscape continues to recover from the post-pandemic reset. After peaking at $38.3 billion in 2021, startup funding fell sharply to $23.7 billion in 2022 and $10.8 billion in 2023, before stabilising at $12.6 billion in 2024 and $12.3 billion in 2025.

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A handful of large transactions accounted for a significant share of H1 funding. CRED led with a $900 million round, followed by Nxtra's $710 million raise and Neysa's $600 million funding. Together, the three deals contributed $2.2 billion, or nearly one-third of total capital deployed during the period.

Investor appetite remained strongest for AI, data centres and infrastructure. "The largest rounds of H1 2026 went to data centre capacity (Nxtra), AI compute infrastructure (Neysa), solar energy (Inox Clean Energy), and ride-hailing at scale (Rapido)," Tracxn said. CRED was the only consumer internet company among the five largest fundraises.

Five startups entered the unicorn club during the six months ended June, up from four a year earlier. Neysa and Sarvam achieved unicorn status within about three years of founding, underscoring investor enthusiasm for AI-led businesses.

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However, early-stage activity remained under pressure. First-time funded startups declined 31% to 218, while additions to the Soonicorn Club fell 47% to 54. The number of active institutional investors also dropped to 488 from a peak of 824 in H1 2024.

"This is the leading indicator to watch," the report said, warning that a weaker seed-stage pipeline could affect the next generation of unicorns and IPO-bound startups.

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