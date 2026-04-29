Epic Group Opens Rs 850 Crore Odisha Garment Plant, Targets 20 Million Units A Year

Epic Group has opened the Trimetro Manufacturing Campus in Khordha, Odisha, a $100 million (about Rs 850 crore) garment facility that it said is India's first fully net-zero carbon and net-zero water apparel manufacturing campus.

The company said the 40-acre site will produce 20 million garments a year for global markets and create 10,000 jobs, with women expected to make up 80% of the workforce.

The investment adds to Odisha's manufacturing base and reflects growing demand for lower-emission, resource-efficient industrial capacity in India. The project combines production scale with employment generation and sustainability targets, making it a significant addition to the country's export-oriented apparel sector.

The campus was inaugurated by Sampad Chandra Swain and Ranjan Mahtani in the presence of company executives, industry representatives and government officials.

"At Epic, we believe that industrial progress and environmental responsibility go hand in hand," Mahtani said. "The Trimetro Manufacturing Campus is the embodiment of this belief - a model for how manufacturing can grow sustainably while contributing to the well-being of people and the planet."

He added: "This is more than a factory; it is a blueprint for the future of global manufacturing."

Financing And Operations

Epic Group said the project received support from International Finance Corporation through a $100 million debt financing package arranged in 2024. The package included a sustainability-linked loan and a green loan with sustainability-linked features.

The company said the financing supported the Odisha facility as well as wider expansion plans in the region, including operations in Bangladesh.

Energy And Water Systems

Epic Group said the campus will use onsite and offsite solar power, sustainable biomass, battery storage and energy-efficient systems to lower emissions.

It added that the site has achieved a net-positive water balance through water conservation and recycling systems aimed at reducing pressure on water resources.

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