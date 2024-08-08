Envision Secures 116 MW Wind Turbine Supply Order From Blueleaf Energy

Renewable energy solutions provider Envision Wind Power Technologies India on Thursday announced that it has secured a 116 megawatts wind turbine supply order from Blueleaf Energy.

Envision Wind Power Technologies India Private Ltd. has signed a turbine supply agreement for EN-156 3.3 MW turbines with Blueleaf Energy, a leading pan-Asian renewable energy platform owned by a Macquarie Asset Management managed fund, a statement said.

According to the statement, Blueleaf Energy will commence construction on a co-located wind-solar hybrid power project in Madhya Pradesh in 2024. The construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

Amiram Roth-Deblon, Blueleaf Energy Chief Operating Officer, said in the statement, "We look forward to a successful collaboration and project delivery with Envision for our Pachora Hybrid Power Project, as we work towards our goal of deploying over 5 GW of renewable energy capacity in India by 2030."

RPV Prasad, CEO, Envision Wind Power Technologies India, said, "As part of our commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, we would be assembling the nacelle and hubs at our Pune factory, blades from our own or vendor's factory in India, and sourcing tower and its components from reputed manufacturers in Maharashtra and Gujarat."

Kane Xu, Global Vice President of Envision Energy, and Chairman of Envision Energy India, said, "This partnership with Blueleaf Energy is a testament to our long-term commitment in solving the challenges for a sustainable future."

With an investment of around Rs 500 crore, India has emerged as a strategic market for Envision and created over 2,000 job opportunities (direct and indirect).

Envision has successfully installed over 1,550 MW of wind projects and has been awarded 7.7 GW of projects from 21 independent power producers.

To maintain this growth trend, the company established an annual manufacturing capacity of 3 GW for nacelle & hub in Pune, and 2.5 GW for blades between its own plant in Trichy and that of a globally reputed vendor near Bengaluru.