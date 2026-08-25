Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ravi Teja Starrer Keeps Momentum Going

Irumudi continued its theatrical run on Tuesday, with the film recording a steady performance across its available shows.

Irumudi Day 5 Box Office Collection

On Day 5, Irumudi was running across 2,460 shows and recorded an India net collection of Rs 7.63 crore so far. As per Sacnilk's latest estimates, the film registered an overall occupancy of 56% on Tuesday.

With the Day 5 figure added, Irumudi has reached an India net collection of Rs 70.48 crore so far. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 82 crore, while the final collection for Day 5 is yet to be reported.

The Telugu version has contributed the majority of the film's India net collection so far. It has recorded Rs 70.34 crore from 13,557 shows, with an occupancy of 74.2%.

The Tamil version has contributed Rs 14 lakh from 330 shows, registering 15.3% occupancy.

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Irumudi Box Office Collection Day-Wise

According to Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 15.3 crore net on Day 1 across 2,673 shows, with an occupancy of 76.9%. On Day 2, the collection increased to Rs 16.2 crore, while occupancy stood at 75.8% across 2,943 shows. Day 3 witnessed the film's highest collection so far, with Irumudi earning Rs 19 crore net from 3,078 shows at an occupancy of 85.5%.

On Day 4, the film collected Rs 12.35 crore net across 2,733 shows, recording 66.5% occupancy.

About Irumudi

Irumudi is a Telugu drama written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Baby Nakshathra, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Swasika Vijay, Ramesh Indira, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Kishore Kumar Polimera, Meesala Lakshman, Ramana Bhargav and Karthik Adusumilli.

The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 32 minutes and was released in theatres on August 21, 2026. It is available in Telugu and Tamil. The movie was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films.

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