Cocktail 2 Box Office Collections Day 5: Shahid Kapoor Film Holds Ground As Occupancy Climbs; Earns This Amount

Cocktail 2 continued its theatrical run on Tuesday with improved occupancy and stable collections. The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer collected an estimated Rs 6.75 crore net on Day 5, matching its Monday earnings and showing a steady hold at the box office.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 61 crore, while its India gross collection stands at approximately Rs 72.86 crore. Overseas markets contributed another Rs 1.5 crore on Tuesday, taking the film's overseas total to Rs 22.25 crore. The worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 95.11 crore.

Occupancy Climbs

The film was screened across 9,565 shows nationwide on Day 5. Despite no jump in collections, audience turnout improved significantly, with overall Hindi (2D) occupancy rising to 21.88% from around 16% on Monday.

Morning shows recorded 12.62% occupancy, which increased to 21.23% during afternoon screenings. Evening occupancy stood at 23.38%, while night shows registered the strongest response at 30.31%, indicating better traction in later shows.

Regional Performance

The NCR remained the strongest market for the film, registering 30.8% occupancy across 1,065 shows. Footfalls increased steadily through the day, with night shows touching 42%.

Jaipur emerged as another standout centre with 33% occupancy across 118 shows, while Chennai delivered a strong 26.5% occupancy despite a limited screen count.

Mumbai recorded a healthy 25.5% occupancy from 658 shows, followed by Pune at 23.5% and Chandigarh at 22.3%.

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Among other major markets, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru both posted 18.5% occupancy. Kolkata registered 18%, Lucknow 18.3%, Hyderabad 17.5% and Bhopal 17.8%. Surat remained among the comparatively weaker centres at 14.5%.

Box Office Journey So Far

The romantic drama opened with Rs 13.50 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. It earned Rs 6.75 crore on Monday and maintained the same figure on Tuesday, demonstrating a stable weekday hold after a strong opening weekend.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The film follows Diya and Kunal, whose decade-long relationship is disrupted when their old friend Ally re-enters their lives, setting off a series of emotional, romantic and unexpected events.

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