Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Shahid Kapoor Film Registers Another Milestone Amid Monday Slowdown

Cocktail 2 entered its second weekday on a slower note, with collections dropping on Monday after a steady second weekend. Despite the expected weekday decline, the film has crossed the Rs 100-crore-gross mark in India.

Cocktail 2 has earned Rs 1.11 crore net on Day 11 so far across 3,260 shows, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. This takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 84.26 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 100.56 crore.

Occupancy Trend

The film recorded an overall Hindi (2D) occupancy of 16.51% on Monday. Shows opened with 7.77% occupancy in the morning before improving to 20.54% in the afternoon. Evening occupancy stood at 17.15%, according to the report.

Regional Performance

Chennai continued to lead despite limited screenings, recording an impressive 53% occupancy, including 76% during afternoon shows.

Among the major markets, Lucknow posted the highest occupancy at 19%, followed by Pune (17.7%), Jaipur (15.7%), Mumbai (15.3%), Kolkata (15%) and NCR (14.7%). Ahmedabad registered 12.7%, while Bhopal (12.3%), Chandigarh (11.7%), Hyderabad (11.3%) and Bengaluru (10.7%) remained steady. Surat continued to be one of the weakest-performing centres with 5.7% occupancy, the report stated.

Show Count Analysis

Cocktail 2 opened in 10,835 shows on Day 1 and remained above 8,400 shows throughout its first week, closing Week 1 with 8,469 shows.

The second week saw a sharp reduction in screens, dropping to 5,965 on Friday, 3,946 on Saturday, 3,979 on Sunday and 3,260 on Monday. Despite losing more than 7,800 shows since release, the film has maintained a steady run at the box office.

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Box Office Journey So Far

Cocktail 2 opened with Rs 13.50 crore on its first Friday, followed by Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. The film collected Rs 6.75 crore each on Monday and Tuesday, Rs 5.25 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4.25 crore on Thursday, ending its first week with Rs 70.50 crore.

In its second weekend, the film earned Rs 4 crore on Friday, Rs 4.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.40 crore on Sunday.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

The story follows Kunal and Diya, whose long-term relationship is disrupted when Ally re-enters their lives, leading to emotional conflicts, misunderstandings and a complicated love triangle.

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