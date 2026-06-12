Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata vs Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 1: Kangana Ranaut, Imtiaz Ali Films Off To Modest Start

June 12 saw the release of two Hindi films, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Main Vaapas Aaunga. Early box office trends suggest a close contest, with Imtiaz Ali's film holding a narrow lead over the Kangana Ranaut-starrer.

Day 1 Collections - Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata vs Main Vaapas Aaunga

According to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga has collected Rs 0.60 crore net in India on its opening day from 1,904 shows. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 0.71 crore.

Meanwhile, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has earned Rs 0.59 crore net from 1,859 shows, with its India gross collection reaching Rs 0.70 crore.

The gap between the two films remains minimal, with both releases operating in a similar range as evening and night show figures continue to come in.

Occupancy Comparison

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.63% on Friday. The film improved from 3.77% in morning shows to 12% in the afternoon before registering 10.54% occupancy during evening screenings.

Main Vaapas Aaunga reported a slightly higher overall occupancy of 10.03%. The film opened with 5.92% occupancy in the morning, followed by 10.77% in the afternoon and 10.85% in the evening.

Region-wise Comparison

For Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Chennai emerged as the strongest centre with 33.5% occupancy, followed by Hyderabad (12.3%) and Mumbai (11.3%). Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru and Lucknow remained in the 8-9% range. The NCR recorded 7% occupancy, while Ahmedabad and Surat remained among the weaker markets at 4.7% and 2 %, respectively.

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For Main Vaapas Aaunga, Chennai once again led with 24% occupancy. Jaipur and Kolkata posted 11.7% each, followed by Chandigarh (11.3%), Hyderabad (11%) and NCR (10.3%). Mumbai and Bhopal recorded 9% occupancy, while Surat remained the lowest-performing market at 1.7%.

About The Films

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a historical thriller centred on courage, sacrifice, humanity and unity. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Prasad Oak, Esha Dey, Girija Oak Godbole and Smita Tambe.

On the other hand, Main Vaapas Aaunga is directed by Imtiaz Ali and features Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah. Set against the backdrop of Partition, the romantic drama draws inspiration from real-life stories and explores themes of love, memory and loss.

With both films off to slow starts, their weekend performance and word-of-mouth will be crucial in determining whether either title can gain momentum at the box office.

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