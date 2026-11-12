Edelweiss Vice Chairman Venkatachalam Ramaswamy Resigns, Seeks Exit From Promoter Category

Edelweiss Financial Services Vice Chairman Venkatachalam Ramaswamy has resigned from the company's board and sought to move from the promoter category to the public shareholder categor. His resignation came into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.

Ramaswamy, a co-founder of the financial services group, cited personal and professional goals as the reason for stepping down as a non-executive director and Vice Chairman.

Why Ramaswamy Resigned

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In his resignation letter dated Nov. 9, Ramaswamy said he continued to believe in the company's long-term growth prospects. He added that he had given up his executive responsibilities on Sept. 30, 2025, and no longer had a role in the company's day-to-day operations.

He said his promoter status was based on his past association with Edelweiss as a co-founder. He also stated that he did not receive any additional information about the company or its subsidiaries beyond what was shared for board meetings.

Ramaswamy reiterated that his decision to leave the board was based on his personal and professional goals.

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Reclassification Request

Along with Ramaswamy, Aparna T. C. has also sought a change from the promoter and promoter group category to the public category.

Edelweiss Financial Services received the formal request on Nov. 11 and said it would place the matter before its board for consideration.

The change will require a no-objection letter from the stock exchanges and approval from the company's shareholders, as required under SEBI rules.

The company clarified that Ramaswamy's resignation letter, though dated Nov. 9, was received only on Nov. 11 due to email-related technical issues.

Edelweiss Financial Services Stock Price Performance

During the previous session, Nov. 11, the stock gained 3.12% and closed at Rs 131.63 apiece on the NSE.

The stock has remained up through 2026 so far, gaining around 21.1%, and around 17% over the past year.

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