eBay Launches Internal Review After Gender-Prediction Kits Found Shipping To India

eBay has launched an internal review of its safeguards after gender-prediction kits were found listed on its platform for delivery to India, where prenatal sex determination is illegal, according to a report.

Reuters identified nine listings offering gender-testing kits from third-party sellers, including products from SneakPeek and Peekaboo. The listings were available for prices ranging from $6.99 to $156.59. eBay removed the listings after being alerted to their availability in India.

The online marketplace said the products violated local regulations and its own policies. It is now reviewing its controls, including shipping and checkout systems, to determine whether additional measures are needed.

eBay said it already has safeguards designed to prevent certain gender-prediction products from appearing to Indian users. However, the listings highlighted gaps in those controls.

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The issue is particularly sensitive in India, where the 1994 law prohibits prenatal gender determination. The legislation was introduced amid concerns over the use of ultrasound technology to identify female foetuses and subsequent sex-selective abortions.

Violations can result in imprisonment of up to three years, with tougher penalties for repeat offences.

The listings were flagged to Reuters by cybersecurity firm FalconFeeds. One eBay listing offered the Peekaboo kit, marketed as a way to determine a baby's gender from six weeks of pregnancy.

DNA Diagnostics Center, which makes Peekaboo, said it does not sell or distribute the product for resale in India and does not control independent third-party sellers after purchases.

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The scrutiny extends beyond e-commerce platforms. India's Health Ministry sent two notices to Google on August 9 seeking removal of search results linking users to the Peekaboo website.

The notices cited searches including “peekaboo test”, “buy peekaboo test online” and “boy or girl” and described the linked information as violating Indian law.

A Reuters check on Tuesday found that the searches still produced results linking to the Peekaboo website, highlighting the continuing challenge of restricting access to prohibited prenatal gender-testing information online.

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