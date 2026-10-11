Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn Starrer Continues Strong Run

Drishyam: The Conclusion continues its strong box-office run, with the Ajay Devgn starrer maintaining momentum on Day 10 on Sunday.

Drishyam: The Conclusion has collected Rs 25.9-crore gross on Day 10 so far. According to TrackTollywood, the film recorded 22.9% occupancy across 15,865 shows in 2,135 theatres and 814 cities, with 768,481 tickets sold. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 376.1 crore, while final figures are yet to be reported.

The Hindi version accounted for 100% of the Day 10 collection with 22.9% occupancy. In terms of formats, 2D earned Rs 25.33 crore with 22.9% occupancy across 15,762 shows and 759,748 tickets sold. IMAX 2D contributed Rs 57.67 lakh with 28% occupancy across 103 shows, accounting for 2.2% of the collection.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Day-wise Collection

Drishyam: The Conclusion opened with Rs 77.55 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 66.06 crore on Day 2 and Rs 75.15 crore on Day 3. Collections dropped to Rs 24.83 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23.33 crore on Day 5, before falling further to Rs 18.32 crore on Day 6 and Rs 15.36 crore on Day 7. The film's Week 1 collection stood at Rs 300.61 crore.

In Week 2, the film earned Rs 17.49 crore on Day 8, followed by a significant rise to Rs 32.10 crore on Day 9. On Day 10 collected 25.90 crore, the report stated.

READ | Baththa Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Sees Sharp Rise

All About The Film

Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third and final instalment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been central to the first two films. In the latest instalment, Vijay faces fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover the secrets he has managed to keep hidden.

The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi. The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is presented by Star Studio18.

The crime thriller has a runtime of two hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and was released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

READ | Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 65: Vishal Chaturvedi's Spiritual Drama Shows Strong Growth

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.