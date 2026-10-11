Riyadh Airport Hit Again, Trump Weighs Joining Saudi Campaign

A projectile struck a passenger terminal at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition said, according to reports.

The latest strike came less than a day after a missile attack on the airport killed 12 people and injured more than 300, several critically.

The projectile appeared to have hit the same complex housing terminals 3 and 4, which handle domestic flights. Details of the latest incident were not immediately available, the Associated Press reported.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The escalating conflict threatens to widen the regional war, with US President Donald Trump saying on Saturday that Washington was considering joining Saudi Arabia's military campaign against the Houthis.

READ | Akasa Air Extends Flight Suspension To Riyadh, Jeddah Until October 13: Check Details

Saudi authorities extended the closure of Riyadh's airport until at least 9 p.m. Sunday, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24. Schools in the capital have also shifted to online classes until the end of the week as the Houthis warned of further attacks across the kingdom.

The rebels have previously targeted Saudi airports and oil infrastructure. Their military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, warned airlines, airport workers and travellers against using Saudi airports and airspace, citing the risk of further attacks. Airports in Mecca and Medina were exempted from the warning.

Meanwhile, Houthi-controlled media reported that Sanaa airport had been struck again on Sunday, blaming Saudi Arabia without providing further details.

Yemen's Houthi-run health ministry separately reported that a child was killed and six people injured in a suspected Saudi airstrike on a house in Sanaa. Saudi authorities had not immediately commented on the allegation.

READ | Gulf Markets End Lower As Riyadh Airport Attack Fuels Tensions

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.