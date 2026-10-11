Akasa Air Extends Flight Suspension To Riyadh, Jeddah Until October 13: Check Details

Akasa Air on Sunday extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 13, 2026, citing the escalating security situation in the Middle East and the associated risks to safe flight operations. The decision comes after Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was reportedly attacked on Saturday, prompting an evacuation and a halt to air traffic.

In a post on X, the airline said the decision followed a careful assessment of the evolving situation, with passenger and crew safety remaining its top priority. “In view of the escalating security situation in the Middle East and the associated risks to safe flight operations, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 13, 2026,” the airline said.

It added that it was closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation in real time.

Refund And Rescheduling Options

The airlines noted that passengers affected by the cancellations can opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original payment method within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost.

Passengers who booked their tickets through travel partners have been advised to contact them directly for assistance. The airline reiterated that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remain its highest priority.

ALSO READ: 'Unacceptable': India Condemns 'Dastardly' Riyadh Airport Missile Strike That Killed 12

Riyadh Airport Attack

Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh reportedly came under attack again on Saturday, prompting an evacuation and a halt to air traffic, according to reports. The missile reportedly struck a complex housing Terminals 3 and 4 at the airport, which handles domestic flights. Saudi authorities reported 12 fatalities and 309 injuries, with some victims said to be in critical condition.

The casualties reportedly included Saudi nationals and foreign citizens from Bangladesh, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Syria and Sudan.

A Saudi-led military coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen for the strike. The attack was reportedly the third targeting Riyadh's airport within a week, raising further concerns about the security of civilian infrastructure across the Gulf.

The flight suspension comes amid heightened security concerns across the Gulf region as the conflict involving Iran widens and fighting intensifies across the region.

ALSO READ: US May Consider Direct Intervention in Saudi-Houthi Conflict After Riyadh Airport Strike: What Trump Said

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