Delhi MCD Now Permits Traders To Renew Licences Via Property Tax Portal With 15% Fee

In a bid to ease business compliance and streamline licensing procedures, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has integrated the General Trade Licence (GTL) facility with its Property Tax Portal from June 23, enabling traders to apply for new licences and renew existing ones through a single digital platform.

According to MCD, the move is aimed at improving Ease of Doing Business by eliminating the need for a separate GTL portal and simplifying the licensing process for Delhi's business community.

“This citizen-centric digital initiative simplifies procedures, reduces compliance burden, enhances transparency, and delivers faster, seamless services to Delhi's business community,” MCD officials stated in a post on X.

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Under the new system, traders will be required to pay the General Trade Licence fee along with property tax, with the licence fee fixed at 15% of the applicable annual property tax amount.

MCD officials said the online payment receipt generated through the portal will serve as the renewed trade licence for the business premises, reducing paperwork and procedural delays.

The integration is expected to bring greater transparency, faster service delivery and reduce compliance burden for traders.

The civic body said the initiative will allow businesses to complete both property tax and trade licence-related payments through a unified process.

The decision to merge the two systems was approved by the MCD House in December last year, with the objective of streamlining general trade and storage licence operations.

The rollout comes after traders raised concerns over delays in implementing the new system during the renewal cycle.

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Officials said procedural issues related to payment mechanisms and linking business premises with property records delayed the transition.

According to MCD data, the civic body issued 43,178 trade licences between April 2025 and March 2026, generating revenue of Rs 118.03 crore.

With the new digital framework now operational, MCD expects the integrated system to make licence renewals simpler and more efficient for traders across Delhi.

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