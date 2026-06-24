Govt Suspends All Under-Construction Work In Kolkata Till July 31 After Taratala Incident

Following the collapse of an under-construction warehouse in Taratala that claimed three lives and injured 18 others, the West Bengal government has ordered a temporary suspension of all under-construction activities within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area till July 31.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that all ongoing construction activities, including high-rise and commercial projects approved under the previous Trinamool Congress government, will remain suspended during the period and will be subjected to a thorough review.

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The West Bengal government has also directed the KMC to conduct an audit of all under-construction commercial buildings in Kolkata and submit a detailed report.

“I have directed Kolkata Municipal Corporation to audit all under-construction commercial buildings till July 31 and make a report,” Adhikari said.

The review will later be extended to areas under Howrah and Bidhannagar municipalities.

A special team will be formed under the supervision of the Chief Secretary to inspect construction sites.

The team will include officials from the police, fire department, Public Works Department (PWD), civil defence and the Kolkata civic body.

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The panel will conduct spot inspections and examine safety compliance, with special focus on commercial structures and buildings constructed over water bodies.

The government has also indicated that building approvals and sanctions issued during the previous TMC administration will be reviewed as part of the audit process.

The move comes after the Taratala warehouse collapse raised concerns over construction safety standards and regulatory oversight in the city.

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