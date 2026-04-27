Delhi Flight Schedule May Be Impacted: IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Thundershower Forecast

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory warning passengers of potential disruptions to flight schedules in Delhi due to expected thundershowers later in the day.

In a post on X, the airline said that both departures and arrivals could be impacted as adverse weather conditions move across the national capital. While operational teams are preparing in advance to minimise disruption, IndiGo cautioned that flight movements may slow down.

“With thundershower expected to pass over Delhi, departures and arrivals may be impacted. While our teams are preparing well in advance to keep things running smoothly, the weather may slow things down a touch,” the airline said.

Travel Advisory



With thundershower 🌧️✈️ expected to pass over #Delhi, departures and arrivals may be impacted. While our teams are preparing well in advance to keep things running smoothly, the weather may slow things down a touch.



If you're travelling today, we recommend… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 27, 2026

Passengers travelling today have been advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport and to allow extra time for their journey, as road traffic could also be affected due to changing weather conditions.

The advisory comes amid extreme weather swings across north India. Over the past few days, several cities across the northern plains have recorded temperatures above 40°C, with some areas touching as high as 46°C. The intense heat, accompanied by hot winds and prolonged sun exposure, has raised concerns over heat-related illnesses.

According to the India Meteorological Department, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the short term. A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi, with temperatures expected to hover around 44°C in the coming days.

Authorities have urged residents to limit outdoor activity, particularly during peak afternoon hours. Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, are considered to be at higher risk during such extreme heat conditions.

However, relief may be on the horizon. Weather models indicate an approaching series of western disturbances that could bring a gradual shift in conditions across north India. These systems are expected to lower temperatures and provide temporary respite from the ongoing heatwave.

Forecasts suggest that from the evening of April 27, parts of Delhi and adjoining regions may witness isolated dust storms and light rainfall. Between April 28 and April 30, more widespread activity is expected, including thunderstorms, gusty winds, and brief spells of rain.

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