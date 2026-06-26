Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor's Film Continues Steady Run; Mints This Amount

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 has collected Rs 3.50 crore net in India so far on Day 8. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 74 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 887.20 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Occupancy Trend

The film is currently running across 5,121 shows nationwide, nearly half of the screen count it enjoyed during its opening weekend.

Despite the reduction in shows, the film has registered an overall Hindi (2D) occupancy of 20.68% so far. Morning occupancy opened at 8.38% before improving sharply to 24.15% in the afternoon and maintaining the same level during evening shows, indicating stronger footfalls as the day progressed.

Regional Performance

Chennai once again emerged as the strongest-performing market, recording an impressive 69.5% occupancy from a limited number of shows. Evening occupancy in the city surged to 77%.

Among major centres, Jaipur led with 21.3% occupancy, followed closely by Mumbai at 20.7%. Pune and Kolkata both recorded 19.7%, while Hyderabad, Lucknow and Chandigarh registered 16.3% each.

Bengaluru posted 16% occupancy, NCR recorded 15.7%, while Ahmedabad stood at 14%. Bhopal reported 13%, while Surat remained among the weaker-performing markets at 10.3%.

ALSO READ: Baahubali: The Return? Prabhas, Rana Daggubati Viral Documentary Moment Fuels Part 3 Buzz

Box Office Journey So Far

Cocktail 2 opened with Rs 13.50 crore on its first Friday before growing to Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. Collections then settled during the weekdays, earning Rs 6.75 crore on both Monday and Tuesday, followed by Rs 5.25 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4.25 crore on Thursday.

The film closed its first week with a healthy Rs 70.50 crore net collection.

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

The romantic comedy-drama follows Kunal and Diya, whose long-term relationship is shaken when Ally re-enters their lives, setting off emotional conflicts, misunderstandings and a complicated modern love triangle.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Weekend: Raja Shivaji, Little Brother, Alliance — Movies, Series To Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.