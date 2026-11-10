Cochin Shipyard Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 50% To Rs 54 Crore As Margins Contract, Revenue Up 11.7%

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. reported a 50% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 53.8 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 107.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue, however, increased 11.7% to Rs 1,249 crore from Rs 1,119 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Operating performance remained under pressure during the quarter, with Ebitda declining 30.8% to Rs 50.95 crore from Rs 73.66 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin contracted to 4.1% from 6.6% in the September quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Cochin Shipyard Declares Rs 3 Interim Dividend

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The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value Rs 5 for the financial year 2026-27, representing a payout of 60% of the face value.

According to the exchange filing, the company has fixed Nov. 16 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. The payment will be made on or before Dec. 9, 2026.

Ship Repair Business Outperforms Shipbuilding

Segment-wise performance indicates a contrasting trend. Shipbuilding revenue increased to Rs 783.1 crore from Rs 759 crore in the year-ago period; however, the segment reported an operating loss of Rs 6.1 crore, compared with an operating profit of Rs 149.7 crore a year earlier.

On the other hand, ship repair revenue rose to Rs 466.05 crore from Rs 359.6 crore, while operating profit increased to Rs 143.3 crore from Rs 67.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to the company's exchange filing.

Cochin Shipyard Q2: Key Highlights

Net Profit: Down 50% YoY to Rs 53.8 crore vs Rs 107.5 crore.

Revenue: Up 11.7% YoY to Rs 1,249 crore vs Rs 1,119 crore.

Ebitda: Declined 30.8% YoY to Rs 50.95 crore vs Rs 73.66 crore.

Ebitda Margin: Contracted to 4.1% from 6.6% YoY.

Interim Dividend: Declared Rs 3 per share; record date fixed for Nov. 16, 2026.

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