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Coal India Wins Rs 2,831 Crore Contract For 600 MW Solar Project In UP

The project, which comprises two 300 MW units, with electricity supplied at Rs 2.73 per kWh, will be executed within 18 months from the signing of the power purchase pact, the filing said.

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Coal India Wins Rs 2,831 Crore Contract For 600 MW Solar Project In UP
Coal India accounts for over 80% of the country's coal output.
Photo Source: NDTV via agencies
  • Coal India Ltd received a Rs 2,831.11 crore order for a 600 MW solar plant in Uttar Pradesh
  • The project was awarded by Bundelkhand Saur Urja Ltd, a JV of NHPC and UPNEDA
  • The plant will be built in Jalaun Solar Park with two 300 MW units, supplying power at Rs 2.73/kWh
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State-owned CIL on Wednesday said it has bagged an order estimated at Rs 2,831.11 crore to construct 600 MW solar power plant Uttar Pradesh.

The project has been awarded to CIL by Bundelkhand Saur Urja Ltd -- a joint venture of NHPC Ltd and Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).

The solar power plant will be set up in Jalaun Solar Park in Uttar Pradesh, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE.

ALSO READ | Coal India To Invest Rs 1,900 Crore In R&D By FY30 To Boost Clean Energy, Mining Innovation

The project, which comprises two 300 MW units, with electricity supplied at Rs 2.73 per kWh, will be executed within 18 months from the signing of the power purchase pact, the filing said.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's coal output.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) had pulled up CIL for delays in development of the targeted 3,000 MW solar power projects, stating that the coal behemoth and its arms had installed only 122.492 MW of solar capacity by December 2024, which is just 4.08 per cent of the target.

The CAG has also asked Coal India to execute projects on a fast-track basis to become a net-zero energy company.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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