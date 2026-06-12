China Southern Airlines To Launch Daily Delhi-Guangzhou Flights From September

China Southern Airlines is expanding its international footprint with the launch of daily, non-stop flights between Delhi and Guangzhou starting September 21, 2026. This strategic new route is designed to enhance bilateral connectivity, providing a highly efficient and seamless travel solution to meet the growing demands of corporate and leisure passengers.

The Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing, has informed through an X post that China Southern Airlines' daily non-stop Delhi-Guangzhou service will tighten connections for Asia's economic hub.

Under the airline's newly released schedule, the route will be operated by a Boeing 737-8 aircraft, ensuring a modern and efficient passenger experience. The daily rotation features Flight CZ359 departing Guangzhou for Delhi, with Flight CZ360 handling the return leg from Delhi back to Guangzhou.

The daily non-stop flights ensure increased travel flexibility while opening up a direct, efficient link to one of China's most vital economic and aviation centres. By establishing a direct link to Guangzhou, a major Chinese aviation and commercial gateway, it plays a key base for China Southern Airlines.

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Signalling a steady restoration of air corridors, China Eastern Airlines earlier resumed its direct flight service between Kunming, the capital of Southwest China's Yunnan Province, and Kolkata. The move marks the carrier's latest expansion within the China-India sector, following the successful resumption of its Shanghai-Delhi route in November 2025, as per the media reports.

This aligns with broader market expansions by Indian budget carrier IndiGo, which recently reinstated its Kolkata-Guangzhou service and launched a new Delhi-Guangzhou link. Following the introduction of its own Kolkata-Shanghai route, IndiGo stated it will continue expanding travel options between the two nations to meet robust economic, commercial and tourism demands.

IndiGo's China-India routes recorded a healthy passenger load factor between 68 per cent and 85 per cent in April, driven by standout demand on the Delhi-Guangzhou and Kolkata-Guangzhou sectors. According to data shared by the airline with the Global Times, the metrics reflect a highly stable and positive operational trend for the carrier in the region.

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