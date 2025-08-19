China Refiners Grab Russian Oil As Trump Menaces Flows To India

"Generally, Chinese refineries are in a comfortable position to keep taking Russian oil for now, in contrast to Indian refiners,” said Jianan Sun, an analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd. Urals — which ships from Russia’s west — remains competitive against alternative grades from the Middle East, Sun said.

The global oil market is focused on shifts in global flows as US President Donald Trump steps up a diplomatic push to try and broker an end to the war in Ukraine. As part of that drive, Washington has doubled a levy on all Indian imports to punish the nation for taking Russian crude, although it hasn’t yet followed through with a comparable measure against China amid a trade truce with Beijing. The Asian nations are the top buyers of Moscow’s oil.

The differing approaches — which have presented Chinese refiners with a buying opportunity — have been on display in recent days. Last Friday, Trump said he would hold off on raising tariffs on Chinese goods over the country’s purchases of Russian oil, citing progress with Russian President Vladimir Putin toward ending the war. Meanwhile, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has described India’s buying as “opportunistic and deeply corrosive,” while also acknowledging that the US can’t go further on China without hurting itself.

“One thing is certain: Trump will not do things which he knows he cannot achieve,” said Mukesh Sahdev, head of commodity markets at Rystad Energy A/S. “Putting pressure on India, he has certainly achieved and he can make an impact, but putting pressure on China? Probably not.”