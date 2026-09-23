Chandrasekaran Family's TVS Motor Ties Surface Days After Srinivasan Backed His Third Term

Family members of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran have business ties to TVS Motor Co Ltd, a company whose chairman emeritus, Venu Srinivasan, cast a deciding board vote last week to give Chandrasekaran a fresh term, according to a report by Mint. Neither executive flagged the relationship to the Tata Sons board, an executive familiar with the matter told Mint, a lapse that could breach the Tata Code of Conduct.

Tata Sons defended the arrangement, telling Mint the transaction did not need separate disclosure since TVS Motor operates independently of the Tata Group. "TVS Motors is an independent listed entity and one of India's large companies," a Tata Sons spokesperson said, adding that it has no dealings with the Tata Group of companies.

Tata Trusts, however, told Mint that Srinivasan made no such disclosure to it, and it cannot confirm whether the Tata Sons board was informed either. Srinivasan sits on the Tata Sons board and its Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), the panel that evaluates Chandrasekaran's performance. He is also a Tata Trusts vice-chairman.

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The Tamil Nadu deal

Per Mint's review of Ministry of Corporate Affairs filings, Chandrasekaran's son, Pranav, and wife, Lalitha, are directors of Hanno One Warehousing Pvt Ltd, set up in March 2025. Hanno Infra LLP, a limited liability partnership, holds 99.99% of Hanno One, with Lalitha signing on the LLP's behalf; Pranav, 28, a Yale graduate, holds one share directly. Neither company's financials are public.

Three months after Hanno One's incorporation, TVS Motor leased 17 acres of farmland in Uddanapalli village, Krishnagiri district, to the company, Tamil Nadu registration records show, per Mint. HDFC Bank followed in November 2025 with a Rs 60 crore construction loan against the lease rights and the planned building, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint. The term sheet pegs the cost of the 3.3 lakh sq ft warehouse project, due by March 2027, at Rs 106.3 crore. Lease terms, including rent, remain undisclosed.

What both sides say

Tata Sons told Mint the family firm's formation was disclosed in April 2025 to every company Chandrasekaran chairs, and questioned why a transaction involving his son, whom it describes as an independent entrepreneur, would need separate disclosure. Tata Trusts said it would decide on a formal institutional response if the claims are borne out. TVS Motor and Pranav Chandrasekaran did not respond to Mint's emailed queries.

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Board rebellion

The disclosure comes amid an unusual standoff at Tata Sons. Last Thursday, four directors, including Srinivasan, group CFO Saurabh Agrawal, and independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita George, voted to grant Chandrasekaran a third five-year term, overriding objections from Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. The Trusts hold a 65.9% stake in Tata Sons.

Governance experts flag conflict

Corporate governance consultant Sharmila Gopinath told Mint the arrangement raises a clear conflict: an NRC member with a family business tie should have recused himself from a vote on the chairman's reappointment, irrespective of whether disclosures were made.

Corporate advisor and author Srinath Sridharan said promoter-level business dealings are routine in India, but that Srinivasan's NRC seat sharpens the governance stakes here, pointing to an earlier lapse involving Tata Sons company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay's family wealth advisory firm, reported by Mint in April 2025, after which an internal probe found lapses but no intentional wrongdoing.

Separately, former trustee Mehli Mistry petitioned Maharashtra's Charity Commissioner in April 2026 over a possible conflict in TVS's hiring of a senior Jaguar Land Rover executive.

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