CCI Approves Merger Of Go Digit Infoworks Services With Go Digit General Insurance

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the amalgamation of Go Digit Infoworks Services Private Limited with Go Digit General Insurance Limited, clearing the way for the insurer to simplify its corporate structure.

The merger was first announced in December 2025, when Go Digit General Insurance's board approved the proposal to merge its unlisted holding company, Go Digit Infoworks Services, with the listed insurance company. The transaction is significant as it marks the first merger of an insurance company with a non-insurance holding company following amendments to insurance laws that permitted such transactions.

Under the scheme, Go Digit Infoworks Services will be merged into Go Digit General Insurance, eliminating the holding company layer and directly linking shareholders with the insurance business.

Speaking during a conference call after the announcement, Chairman Kamesh Goyal said the merger is aimed at creating a direct alignment between the insurer and its promoters while moving to a leaner corporate structure.

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He said the transaction would have only a marginal impact on promoter shareholding, which is expected to increase to 72.2% from 72.17% on a fully diluted basis, an increase of around 0.03%.

The increase will primarily result from the issuance of equity shares worth around Rs 43 crore at an issue price of Rs 375.1 per share. Goyal had noted that the issue price represented a premium to the prevailing market price of around Rs 341-Rs 342 at the time of the announcement on December 19.

The company also clarified that the merger will not alter its management structure or governance.

"We had also mentioned that from the perspective of the board of the General Insurance Company, the management team, everything stays as it is," Goyal had said.

No cash consideration will be paid under the scheme. Instead, shareholders of Go Digit Infoworks Services will receive equity shares in Go Digit General Insurance based on a fixed exchange ratio determined through an independent valuation report. The company has also obtained a fairness opinion for the transaction.

According to Go Digit, the merger is expected to reduce compliance and administrative costs by removing the intermediate holding company structure. The insurer said the move is also aligned with the insurance regulator's objective of encouraging simpler and more transparent ownership structures within the sector.

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