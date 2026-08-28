'Bittersweet Decision': Meta's Sandhya Devanathan Steps Down After More Than A Decade At Company

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President and Head of India and Southeast Asia at Meta, has announced that she is stepping down after a decade-long stint at the company.

In a LinkedIn post, Devanathan described the decision as 'bittersweet', saying it was difficult to say goodbye to the company and colleagues who had been part of her journey. She said she would take a short break before moving on to her next chapter, details of which she plans to share later.

"After more than a decade at Meta, I've made the bittersweet decision to move on to my next adventure. Saying goodbye to this incredible company and my amazing colleagues has been really difficult, but I leave with a heart full of gratitude and excitement about what lies ahead."

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Devanathan joined Meta in 2016, when the company had around 300 employees in Singapore. She recalled how the region was then undergoing a major digital transformation, with Meta working with startups, businesses, creators and the wider ecosystem.

Over the years, she held leadership roles across sectors including e-commerce and gaming in Asia-Pacific and later led teams across India and Southeast Asia.

Reflecting on her tenure, Devanathan said she was particularly proud of the teams she had worked with and the impact of Meta's platforms across the region. She highlighted the use of WhatsApp for government citizen services in India, the growth of small businesses in Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand, and the emergence of startups into unicorns in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.

“More than anything, I will miss the people,” Devanathan said, describing her teams as nothing short of exceptional.

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She also thanked Meta's business partners, creators, non-profits and ecosystem partners for their trust and collaboration, while acknowledging several colleagues and senior leaders for their support and guidance throughout her career.

Devanathan reserved her biggest thanks for her family, husband Amit Ray and son Siddharth Ray, for their support over the years.

“After a short break, I'm looking forward to my next exciting chapter,” she said, adding that she would share more about her plans soon.

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