Biocon-Biologics Deal To Unlock Shareholder Value, Hulio Under Full Control: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

The Biocon-Biologics deal will unlock and create value for the bio-pharma company's shareholders, according to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of India's largest biopharmaceutical company.

Biocon had approved raising up to Rs 4,500 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement in one or more tranches and a Rs 6,950 crore preferential share issue to acquire stakes in Biocon Biologics Ltd, from existing investors, as part of its plan to create a unified global biopharmaceutical leader.

''In terms of our biosimilars business as well as the existing GLPs-1 opportunities ahead, we felt that by combining the two businesses, we would unlock a lot of shareholder value for Biocon as a conglomerate," said Shaw in an exclusive interaction with NDTV Profit on Dec. 23. Shaw added that Hulio as an asset is now under full control of Biocon Ltd.