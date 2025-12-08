Stocks To Watch Today: IndiGo, Biocon, ICICI Bank, Torrent Pharma And NBCC

Biocon Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and NBCC (India) Ltd. are some of the stocks to watch on Monday.

Biocon: The company approved raising up to Rs 4,500 crore via QIP across tranches and said it will integrate Biocon Biologics to create a unified global biopharmaceutical platform. It will acquire remaining stakes in Biocon Biologics from Serum, Tata Capital and Activ Pine through a swap of 70.28 Biocon shares for every 100 Biocon Biologics shares, and will also purchase Mylan Inc’s residual stake for $815 million. Proceeds from the Rs 4,500 crore QIP will primarily fund the cash component payable to Viatris.

Jayaswal Neco: The company approved raising up to Rs 1,800 crore via NCDs.

HFCL: The company received an order worth Rs 656 crore for supply of optical fibre cables.

ICICI Bank: The company said ICICI Prudential AMC set its IPO price band at Rs 2,061–2,165 per share.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company received an additional Rs 447 crore work order from BMC for a flyover project, taking total project cost to Rs 1,574 crore.

ICICI Prudential AMC: The company filed its Red Herring Prospectus on Dec. 5 for the IPO, will offer 4.9 crore shares including 24 lakh shares reserved for ICICI Bank shareholders, with the issue opening on Dec. 12 and closing on Dec. 16, and anchor subscription beginning on Dec. 11.

IndiGo: The company said AN article’s claim on flight cuts is inaccurate and that it is steadily restoring operations by reducing cancellations, improving schedules and prioritising customer support, refunds and timely updates with airport partners. Cancellations have dropped below 850 flights. The company said it is restoring stability by rebooting operations, scaling flights back to 1,500, re-establishing over 95% of its network and working to rebuild customer trust.

NBCC: The company concluded an e-auction of 175 residential units in Noida with total sales of nearly Rs 485 crore.

Mukka Proteins: The company said its JV, in which it holds 76%, has won a Rs 475 crore order for scientific treatment of legacy leachate from the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management department.

Niva Bupa: Reported strong growth in Nov.