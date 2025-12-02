Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Biocon, Sun Pharma In Focus After WHO Issues Guideline On Use Of GLP-1 Drugs For Obesity

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lupin Ltd. and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. were in focus on Tuesday after the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday released its first guideline on the use of Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapies for treating obesity as a chronic, relapsing disease.

The WHO guideline is a boost for Dr. Reddy's stock as the global endorsement is likely to drive demand for GLP-1 drugs.

Shares of Dr Reddy's rose as much at 1.32%, while Zydus Lifesciences, Lupin and Biocon rose nearly 1%. Cipla shares were also up 0.55% on Tuesday. In contrast, Sun Pharma shares fell 0.91%.

With obesity cases expected to double by 2030, the drug is expected to help reduce obesity and related diseases.

In September, WHO added GLP-1 therapies to its Essential Medicines List for managing Type 2 diabetes in high-risk groups. Under the new guideline, WHO has issued conditional recommendations for using these therapies to support people living with obesity in overcoming this serious health challenge, as part of a comprehensive approach that includes healthy diet, regular physical activity and support from health professionals.