Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Biocon, Sun Pharma In Focus After WHO Issues Guideline On Use Of GLP-1 Drugs For Obesity

In September, the WHO added GLP-1 therapies to its Essential Medicines List for managing Type 2 diabetes in high-risk groups.

02 Dec 2025, 12:42 PM IST i
In September, the WHO added GLP-1 therapies to its Essential Medicines List for managing Type 2 diabetes in high-risk groups. (Photo by Towfiqu Barbhuiya on Unsplash)
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lupin Ltd. and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. were in focus on Tuesday after the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday released its first guideline on the use of Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapies for treating obesity as a chronic, relapsing disease.

The WHO guideline is a boost for Dr. Reddy's stock as the global endorsement is likely to drive demand for GLP-1 drugs.

Shares of Dr Reddy's rose as much at 1.32%, while Zydus Lifesciences, Lupin and Biocon rose nearly 1%. Cipla shares were also up 0.55% on Tuesday. In contrast, Sun Pharma shares fell 0.91%.

With obesity cases expected to double by 2030, the drug is expected to help reduce obesity and related diseases.

In September, WHO added GLP-1 therapies to its Essential Medicines List for managing Type 2 diabetes in high-risk groups. Under the new guideline, WHO has issued conditional recommendations for using these therapies to support people living with obesity in overcoming this serious health challenge, as part of a comprehensive approach that includes healthy diet, regular physical activity and support from health professionals.

WHO Guidelines On Obesity

The new WHO advisory contains two key conditional recommendations:

1. GLP-1 therapies may be used by adults, but excluding pregnant women, for the long-term treatment of obesity. While the efficacy of these therapies in treating obesity and improving metabolic and other outcomes was evident, the recommendation is conditional due to limited data on their long-term efficacy and safety, maintenance and discontinuation, their current costs, inadequate health-system preparedness, and potential equity implications.

2. Intensive behavioural interventions, including structured interventions involving healthy diet and physical activity, may be offered to adults living with obesity prescribed GLP-1 therapies. This is based on low-certainty evidence suggesting it may enhance treatment outcomes.

