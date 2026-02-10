Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Feb. 10

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty is trading marginally higher near 25,973 indicating a positive open for the benchmark Nifty 50.

US and European index futures are trading higher during Asian trading hours.

S&P 500 futures trade up 0.47%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 1.02%

Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains for the second consecutive trading session. The BSE Sensex closed more than 450 points higher to settle above 84,000 and the NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.7% higher to end above 25,860.Broader markets rose more than the benchmarks. Nifty Midcap 150 rose more than 1.5%. Nifty Smallcap 250 rose more than 2.5%.

US Market Wrap

Tech shares staged another rebound, lifting major indexes as investors looked ahead to economic figures that could influence the Federal Reserve's next moves. After last week's AI‑related surge that boosted the S&P 500 by $1 trillion in market value, the benchmark continued its climb, nearing record levels, as reported by Bloomberg.

Chip stocks rose 1.4%, and a software-focused ETF extended its two‑day rally to almost 7%. Oracle Corp. soared 9.6%, while Alphabet Inc. launched a global bond offering to support its growing investments in artificial intelligence.

Asian Market Check

Asian stocks climbed on Tuesday as the rebound in major US tech names continued to build following last week's AI‑related selloff. Japan's Nikkei 225 extended its election-driven upswing, gaining more than 1% to reach a new all-time high, as reported by Bloomberg.

Markets in South Korea and Australia also opened stronger, helping lift the MSCI Asia Pacific Index to a fresh record.

Commodity Check

Gold retreated after two straight sessions of gains, as traders locked in profits amid continued volatility following last week's steep selloff. Prices slipped as much as 1.4% in early trading — briefly dipping under $5,000 an ounce — before trimming part of the decline. Despite falling roughly 10% since its record high on Jan. 29, bullion remains significantly higher for the year, as reported by Bloomberg.

Oil prices steadied after a two-day climb, supported by rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East involving OPEC member Iran, which helped add a risk premium to crude. West Texas Intermediate traded above $64 a barrel after advancing 1.7% over the previous two sessions, while Brent hovered close to $69.

Key Events To Watch

RBI will conduct state government bond auctions

AMFI to release monthly data for January

Home Minister Amit Shah to address conference on cyber crime.

Earnings In Focus

Afcons Infrastructure, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Arvind SmartSpaces, Ashiana Housing, Balrampur Chini Mills, Britannia Industries, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Dilip Buildcon, DCW, Edelweiss Financial Services, Eicher Motors, EIH, Esab India, Escorts Kubota, Finolex Cables, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Grasim Industries, HEG, Hinduja Global Solutions, HLE Glascoat, Hindustan Foods, Huhtamaki India, IIFL Capital Services, India Glycols, Indiqube Spaces, Jubilant FoodWorks, Jyoti CNC Automation, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Karnataka Bank, Landmark Cars, Lumax Industries, Morepen Laboratories, Samvardhana Motherson International, Motisons Jewellers, NLC India, Nucleus Software Exports, Oil India, PDS, Power Mech Projects, Prince Pipes and Fittings, R Systems International, Safari Industries India, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Titan Company, Torrent Power, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, United Breweries, Wockhardt, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India

Earnings Post Market Hours

Mold-Tek Packaging (Cons,YoY)

Revenue up 4.06% at Rs 198.43 crore versus Rs 190.68 crore.

Ebitda up 13.63% at Rs 38.43 crore versus Rs 33.82 crore.

Ebitda margin up 163 bps at 19.36% versus 17.73%.

Net profit up 5.2% at Rs 14.35 crore versus Rs 13.64 crore.

Apollo Micro Systems (Cons,YoY)

Revenue up 69.96% at Rs 252.22 crore versus Rs 148.39 crore.

Ebitda up 32.77% at Rs 50.39 crore versus Rs 37.95 crore.

Ebitda margin down 559 bps at 19.97% versus 25.57%.

Net profit up 40.62% at Rs 25.68 crore versus Rs 18.26 crore.

Neuland Laboratories (Cons,YoY)

Revenue up 10.47% at Rs 439.71 crore versus Rs 398.03 crore.

Ebitda down 10.93% at Rs 77.13 crore versus Rs 86.6 crore.

Ebitda margin down 421 bps at 17.54% versus 21.75%.

Net profit down 60.06% at Rs 40.57 crore versus Rs 101.59 crore.

PNC Infratech (Cons,YoY)

Revenue down 18.33% at Rs 1200.58 crore versus Rs 1470.01 crore.

Ebitda down 36.84% at Rs 239.1 crore versus Rs 378.62 crore.

Ebitda margin down 584 bps at 19.91% versus 25.75%.

Net profit down 5.67% at Rs 76.73 crore versus Rs 81.35 crore.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (Cons,YoY)

Revenue down 21.46% at Rs 1041.6 crore versus Rs 1326.14 crore.

Ebitda down 32.1% at Rs 88.65 crore versus Rs 130.57 crore.

Ebitda margin down 133 bps at 8.51% versus 9.84%.

Net profit down 44.66% at Rs 42.27 crore versus Rs 76.39 crore.

Navin Fluorine International (Cons,YoY)

Revenue up 47.2% at Rs 892.37 crore versus Rs 606.2 crore.

Ebitda up 108.79% at Rs 307.57 crore versus Rs 147.31 crore.

Ebitda margin up 1016 bps at 34.46% versus 24.3%.

Net profit up 121.77% at Rs 185.4 crore versus Rs 83.6 crore.

Rolex Rings (Cons,YoY)

Revenue up 5.75% at Rs 274.83 crore versus Rs 259.88 crore.

Ebitda up 12.36% at Rs 57.6 crore versus Rs 51.26 crore.

Ebitda margin up 123 bps at 20.95% versus 19.72%.

Net profit up 136.55% at Rs 47.75 crore versus Rs 20.18 crore.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering (Cons,YoY)

Revenue up 16.26% at Rs 1738.56 crore versus Rs 1495.39 crore.

Ebitda up 47.19% at Rs 193.68 crore versus Rs 131.58 crore.

Ebitda margin up 234 bps at 11.14% versus 8.79%.

Net profit up 92.46% at Rs 112.17 crore versus Rs 58.28 crore.

Genus Power Infrastructures (Cons,YoY)

Revenue up 85.75% at Rs 1122.36 crore versus Rs 604.2 crore.

Ebitda up 128.52% at Rs 212.41 crore versus Rs 92.95 crore.

Ebitda margin up 354 bps at 18.92% versus 15.38%.

Net profit up 147.51% at Rs 140.24 crore versus Rs 56.66 crore.

Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals (Cons,YoY)

Revenue up 4.51% at Rs 2941.05 crore versus Rs 2814.07 crore.

Ebitda up 12.12% at Rs 177.66 crore versus Rs 158.45 crore.

Ebitda margin up 41 bps at 6.04% versus 5.63%.

Net profit up 18.08% at Rs 158.06 crore versus Rs 133.85 crore.

Linde India (Cons,YoY)

Revenue up 15.7% at Rs 701.034 crore versus Rs 605.857 crore.

Ebitda up 33.67% at Rs 256.86 crore versus Rs 192.15 crore.

Ebitda margin up 492 bps at 36.64% versus 31.71%.

Net profit up 66.2% at Rs 193.325 crore versus Rs 116.32 crore.

Ramco Cements (Cons,YoY)

Revenue up 6.16% at Rs 2105.68 crore versus Rs 1983.45 crore.

Ebitda up 0.25% at Rs 279.78 crore versus Rs 279.06 crore.

Ebitda margin down 78 bps at 13.28% versus 14.06%.

Net profit up 111.42% at Rs 385.59 crore versus Rs 182.38 crore.

Sansera Engineering (Cons,YoY)

Revenue up 24.71% at Rs 907.67 crore versus Rs 727.8 crore.

Ebitda up 29.01% at Rs 163.95 crore versus Rs 127.08 crore.

Ebitda margin up 60 bps at 18.06% versus 17.46%.

Net profit up 23.42% at Rs 68.71 crore versus Rs 55.67 crore.

BSE (Cons,QoQ)

Revenue up 17.09% at Rs 1327.96 crore versus Rs 1134.08 crore.

Ebitda up 13.88% at Rs 861.63 crore versus Rs 756.56 crore.

Ebitda margin down 182 bps at 64.88% versus 66.71%.

Net profit up 8.04% at Rs 601.81 crore versus Rs 557.02 crore.

Vadilal Industries (Cons,YoY)

Revenue up 16.76% at Rs 238.02 crore versus Rs 203.85 crore.

Ebitda down 58.33% at Rs 10.64 crore versus Rs 25.54 crore.

Ebitda margin down 805 bps at 4.47% versus 12.52%.

Net profit at Rs 0.16 crore versus loss of Rs 11.93 crore.

JNK India (Cons,YoY)

Revenue up 115.85% at Rs 202.635 crore versus Rs 93.877 crore.

Ebitda up 286.71% at Rs 25.91 crore versus Rs 6.7 crore.

Ebitda margin up 564 bps at 12.78% versus 7.13%.

Net profit up 540.14% at Rs 18.18 crore versus Rs 2.84 crore.

Supriya Lifescience (YoY)

Revenue up 11.19% at Rs 206.44 crore versus Rs 185.648 crore.

Ebitda up 9.29% at Rs 72.08 crore versus Rs 65.95 crore.

Ebitda margin down 60 bps at 34.91% versus 35.52%.

Net profit up 6.18% at Rs 49.675 crore versus Rs 46.783 crore.

Pfizer (Cons,YoY)

Revenue up 19.89% at Rs 645.03 crore versus Rs 537.99 crore.

Ebitda up 56.3% at Rs 228.19 crore versus Rs 145.99 crore.

Ebitda margin up 824 bps at 35.37% versus 27.13%.

Net profit up 11.15% at Rs 141.84 crore versus Rs 127.6 crore.

Bata India (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 2.8% at Rs 945 crore versus Rs 919 crore

Ebitda up 6.6% at Rs 212 crore versus Rs 199 crore

Ebitda Margin up 80 bps at 22.4% versus 21.6%

Net Profit up 12.8% at Rs 66.1 crore versus Rs 58.6 crore

NRB Bearings (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 17.7% at Rs 328 crore versus Rs 279 crore

Ebitda up 34.8% at Rs 60.5 crore versus Rs 44.9 crore

Ebitda Margin up 230 bps at 18.4% versus 16.1%

Net Profit up 34.2% at Rs 28.6 crore versus Rs 21.3 crore

Gulf Oil Lubricants India (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 10.6% at Rs 1,018 crore versus Rs 920 crore

Ebitda up 8.2% at Rs 133 crore versus Rs 123 crore

Ebitda Margin down 30 bps at 13.0% versus 13.3%

Net Profit down 21.9% at Rs 76.4 crore versus Rs 97.9 crore

All Time Plastics (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 7.1% at Rs 159 crore versus Rs 149 crore

Ebitda down 9.6% at Rs 23.5 crore versus Rs 26 crore

Ebitda Margin down 270 bps at 14.8% versus 17.5%

Net Profit down 23.3% at Rs 9.2 crore versus Rs 12 crore

Happiest Minds Technologies (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 588 crore versus Rs 574 crore

EBIT up 11.2% at Rs 85 crore versus Rs 76.5 crore

EBIT Margin up 120 bps at 14.5% versus 13.3%

Net Profit down 25.4% at Rs 40.3 crore versus Rs 54 crore

Stocks In News

Jain Resource Recycling: The Board has agreed to acquire 25% of equity shares of M/s. Abraj Al Khaleej, Kuwait Company.

The Board has agreed to acquire 25% of equity shares of M/s. Abraj Al Khaleej, Kuwait Company. Sambhv Steel Tubes: The Company & its arm have entered into MoU with Ministry of Steel for PLI Scheme for Specialty steel.

The Company & its arm have entered into MoU with Ministry of Steel for PLI Scheme for Specialty steel. Ambuja Cements: Today Scheme of Arrangement between Sanghi Industries Limited (“Transferor Company”) and the company (“Transferee Company”) and their respective shareholders was sanctioned.

Today Scheme of Arrangement between Sanghi Industries Limited (“Transferor Company”) and the company (“Transferee Company”) and their respective shareholders was sanctioned. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The company has entered into an MoU with Hindustan Shipyard.

The company has entered into an MoU with Hindustan Shipyard. NTPC Green Energy : The Company has added 14.43 MW of solar capacity from its Khavda‑I project into commercial operations. The total installed capacity of the company has increased to 8827.68 MW.

: The Company has added 14.43 MW of solar capacity from its Khavda‑I project into commercial operations. The total installed capacity of the company has increased to 8827.68 MW. Bank of Baroda: The Bank informs that AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI has served notice informing their decision to go on Strike on Thursday Feb.12, 2026.

The Bank informs that AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI has served notice informing their decision to go on Strike on Thursday Feb.12, 2026. Fischer Medical Ventures : The company's arm announces the successful launch of its next generation 1.5T MRI platforms – MICA and QUIN.

: The company's arm announces the successful launch of its next generation 1.5T MRI platforms – MICA and QUIN. KRBL : The company brings a new addition to its India Gate Uplife portfolio, entering into low glycemic index rice segments.

: The company brings a new addition to its India Gate Uplife portfolio, entering into low glycemic index rice segments. Ipca Laboratories : The Company's new API manufacturing facility set up with a capital outlay of Rs. 182 crores has commenced commercial production.

: The Company's new API manufacturing facility set up with a capital outlay of Rs. 182 crores has commenced commercial production. eMudhra: The company laucnes Digital Signature Certificates (DSCs), enabling digital participation in Indian capital markets.

The company laucnes Digital Signature Certificates (DSCs), enabling digital participation in Indian capital markets. FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Nudge Wellness has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Nudge Wellness has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company will transfer its Bengaluru real‑estate undertaking to its arm & form a JV with Mitsui Fudosan Asia. MFA will receive a 49% stake in MBLDL, while the company will retain 51%.

The company will transfer its Bengaluru real‑estate undertaking to its arm & form a JV with Mitsui Fudosan Asia. MFA will receive a 49% stake in MBLDL, while the company will retain 51%. Isgec Heavy Engineering: The Board approved Rs. 22.6 crore for a new machining shop, Rs. 218 crore for Machine Building Division expansion, and increased Dahej SEZ investment from Rs. 87 crore to Rs. 110 crore.

The Board approved Rs. 22.6 crore for a new machining shop, Rs. 218 crore for Machine Building Division expansion, and increased Dahej SEZ investment from Rs. 87 crore to Rs. 110 crore. Capri Global Capital: The company launches ‘Zaroorat Mein Aapke Saath' campaign featuring Pankaj Tripathi.

The company launches ‘Zaroorat Mein Aapke Saath' campaign featuring Pankaj Tripathi. Linde India: Mr Neeraj Kumar Jumrani resigns as CFO, Mr Ajay Kumar Sah appointed as CFO of the company.

Mr Neeraj Kumar Jumrani resigns as CFO, Mr Ajay Kumar Sah appointed as CFO of the company. Intellect Design: To deliver Digital Banking Services to DUCA Credit Union across Canada.

To deliver Digital Banking Services to DUCA Credit Union across Canada. Gravita India: To buy Rashtriya Metal industries for Rs. 565 crore To enter into copper recycling business.

To buy Rashtriya Metal industries for Rs. 565 crore To enter into copper recycling business. Indco Remedies: GST Department concludes inspection, the company provided necessary documents requested.

GST Department concludes inspection, the company provided necessary documents requested. Railtel Corporation Of India : The Company gets a LoA of Rs. 455 crore from West Central Railway.

: The Company gets a LoA of Rs. 455 crore from West Central Railway. Shriram Properties : The Company acquires 100% stake of Shrivision Upscale Spaces

: The Company acquires 100% stake of Shrivision Upscale Spaces TCPL Packaging: Shri K K Kanoria, Executive Chairman of the Company resigns, Shri Saket Kanori appointed as Chairman.

Shri K K Kanoria, Executive Chairman of the Company resigns, Shri Saket Kanori appointed as Chairman. TCPL Packaging: The Company's arm has commenced commercial production gravure cylinder at its manufacturing facility located in Silvassa.

The Company's arm has commenced commercial production gravure cylinder at its manufacturing facility located in Silvassa. Kotak Mahindra: The Board appoints Mr. Nilesh Chaudhari as the new Chief Technology Officer.

The Board appoints Mr. Nilesh Chaudhari as the new Chief Technology Officer. Marico: The Company's arm has entered into a strategic investment to acquire 75% stake in Skinetiq.

The Company's arm has entered into a strategic investment to acquire 75% stake in Skinetiq. Lloyds Enterprises: The company has sold 60 lakhs fully paid-up equity shares of arm at Rs. 49.65 per share. Amounting to Rs. 29.69 crore, i.e. 0.41% equity share capital to Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited through “Block Deal”.

The company has sold 60 lakhs fully paid-up equity shares of arm at Rs. 49.65 per share. Amounting to Rs. 29.69 crore, i.e. 0.41% equity share capital to Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited through “Block Deal”. Pidilite Industries: The Company will invest up to Rs. 3.75 crore in Buildnext via CCPS, keeping its fully diluted stake within 34%.

The Company will invest up to Rs. 3.75 crore in Buildnext via CCPS, keeping its fully diluted stake within 34%. UGRO Capital: The Board has approved allotment of unlisted CPs to the tune of Rs. 50 Crore.

The Board has approved allotment of unlisted CPs to the tune of Rs. 50 Crore. Ramco Cements: The company has increased its Ariyalur cement grinding capacity from 3.5 to 5.5 MTPA and is undertaking de‑bottlenecking at RR Nagar and Jayanthipuram plants. Brownfield expansion at Kolimigundla now increases cement capacity to 3 MTPA.

The company has increased its Ariyalur cement grinding capacity from 3.5 to 5.5 MTPA and is undertaking de‑bottlenecking at RR Nagar and Jayanthipuram plants. Brownfield expansion at Kolimigundla now increases cement capacity to 3 MTPA. Privi Speciality Chemicals: The Board approved a Rs. 50‑crore equity infusion into arm with company contributing Rs. 25.5 crore (51%). Givaudan SA (JV) will contribute the remaining 49%.

The Board approved a Rs. 50‑crore equity infusion into arm with company contributing Rs. 25.5 crore (51%). Givaudan SA (JV) will contribute the remaining 49%. AXISCADES Technologies: The Board approves issuance of Corporate Guarantee in favour of HDFC Bank for credit facilities of Rs. 9.50 crore.

The Board approves issuance of Corporate Guarantee in favour of HDFC Bank for credit facilities of Rs. 9.50 crore. City Union Bank: RBI approves appointment of R. Vijay Anandha as CEO.

RBI approves appointment of R. Vijay Anandha as CEO. Premier Energies: The company invests in HeliosAnthos Energies to set up a joint-venture with BA Prerna Renewables.

The company invests in HeliosAnthos Energies to set up a joint-venture with BA Prerna Renewables. Adani Enterprises: Record Date for the Second and Final Call of Rs. 450 per partly‑paid Rights share is fixed as Feb 13, 2026. The final call relates to 13.85 crore partly‑paid shares allotted earlier.

Record Date for the Second and Final Call of Rs. 450 per partly‑paid Rights share is fixed as Feb 13, 2026. The final call relates to 13.85 crore partly‑paid shares allotted earlier. Wipro: The transaction for subscribing to the equity share capital of AMPIN Energy C&I One has been completed by the company.

The transaction for subscribing to the equity share capital of AMPIN Energy C&I One has been completed by the company. India Pesticides: The Board re-appoints Mr. Dheeraj Kumar Jain as a Chief Executive Officer

The Board re-appoints Mr. Dheeraj Kumar Jain as a Chief Executive Officer Omaxe: The company has approved issuing 50 unrated senior secured NCDs of Rs. 10 lakh each (total Rs. 5 crore) on a private placement basis.

The company has approved issuing 50 unrated senior secured NCDs of Rs. 10 lakh each (total Rs. 5 crore) on a private placement basis. Muthoot Microfin : Board approved raising up to Rs. 2,000 crore through private‑placement NCDs.

: Board approved raising up to Rs. 2,000 crore through private‑placement NCDs. Yes Bank: The bank received Rs. 76 crore as redemption proceeds from the Security Receipts of an NPA portfolio earlier sold to JC Flower ARC.

The bank received Rs. 76 crore as redemption proceeds from the Security Receipts of an NPA portfolio earlier sold to JC Flower ARC. Aurobinda Pharma : The company will enter a PPA with Garuda Renewables and invest Rs. 66 crore for up to 26% stake.

: The company will enter a PPA with Garuda Renewables and invest Rs. 66 crore for up to 26% stake. Ceigall India: The Company has received LOA worth Rs. 1,700 crore from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar for the development of Unit 1 (with the capacity of 220 MW) at Morena Solar Park, MP.

The Company has received LOA worth Rs. 1,700 crore from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar for the development of Unit 1 (with the capacity of 220 MW) at Morena Solar Park, MP. Hudco: Board to meet on Feb 13th to consider fund raise of upto Rs. 1500 Cr via debt.

Board to meet on Feb 13th to consider fund raise of upto Rs. 1500 Cr via debt. Redington: The company informs that 100% ownership of Arena Connect is transferred to Arena Mobile & Arina Mobile is merged with Arena Connect (its arm).

The company informs that 100% ownership of Arena Connect is transferred to Arena Mobile & Arina Mobile is merged with Arena Connect (its arm). Aurobinda Pharma: NCLT approves merger of arm auro vaccines with arm curate biologics.

NCLT approves merger of arm auro vaccines with arm curate biologics. Balu Forge: The company allots 10 lk shares at issue price of Rs. 360 a piece.

The company allots 10 lk shares at issue price of Rs. 360 a piece. NRB Bearings: The company appoints Mr. Tashwinder Singh as the chairman & Mr. Vineet Goel as the CFO of the company. Dhara Dhedhi sepds down as the CFO. The company also approves incorporation of a JV.

The company appoints Mr. Tashwinder Singh as the chairman & Mr. Vineet Goel as the CFO of the company. Dhara Dhedhi sepds down as the CFO. The company also approves incorporation of a JV. Canara HSBC Life: The company re-designates Mr. Soly Thomas as the deputy CEO.

The company re-designates Mr. Soly Thomas as the deputy CEO. Krishna Defence: The company signs MoU with ministry of steel regarding PLI.

The company signs MoU with ministry of steel regarding PLI. Antelopus Selan: The company clarifies about no definitive SPA executed between parties.

The company clarifies about no definitive SPA executed between parties. All-time Plastics: The company will start commercial production of Bamboo products.

IPO Data

AYE FINANCE IPO

Overall Subscription At 12% On Day 1

Retail Investors Lead With 26% Subs On Day 1

QIB Subscription At 13%, NII At 1% On First Day

FRACTAL ANALYTICS IPO

Overall Subscription At 9% As Of Day 1

Retail Investors Lead With 35% Subs On Day 1

NII Subscription At 7% On First Day

Bulk And Block Deals

Lloyds Engineering Works: Thriveni Earthmovers bought 10.5 crore shares at Rs. 49.65 a piece, Lloyda Enterprises sold 60.34 lakh shares at Rs. 49.65 a piece, Aeon Trading sold 4.98 crore shares at Rs. 49.65 a piece, Lloyds Metals And Minerals Trading sold 4.98 crore shares at Rs. 49.65 a piece.

Insider Trades

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India): Gandhar Coals & Mines, Promoter Group, bought 25,000 shares.

Gandhar Coals & Mines, Promoter Group, bought 25,000 shares. Advance Enzyme Technologies: Vasant Rathi, Promoter & Director, bought 20,000 shares.

Vasant Rathi, Promoter & Director, bought 20,000 shares. Rajratan Global Wire: Rajratan Investments, Promoter Group, bought 33,325 shares.

Shares To Exit Anchor Lock-In

Pine Labs: 3 months lock in, 40 mn lock in shares, 3% of total outstanding shares

Unicommerce Esolutions: 1.5Y, 22 mn lock in shares, 22% of total outstanding shares

Board Meeting

Torrent Power – Fund Raising

Safari Industries (India) – Fund Raising

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: NIL.

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Manorama Industries

Price Band Changes

From 10% to 5%: GNG Electronics, Ujaas Energy.

F&O Cues

Nifty Feb futures is up 0.68% to 25,909.00 at a premium of 41 points.

Securities in ban period: SAMMAANCAP

