Made-In-India Handheld Brain Injury Detection Scanner Boon For Rural Patients: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

CEREBO, a made-in-India handheld brain injury scanner that can detect internal bleeding within minutes, is a promising breakthrough, according to Biocon Ltd. Executive Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

The device, developed by Indian researchers, can particularly benefit patients in rural and remote areas, Shaw said in a post on social media.

"This is a very new technology, completely Indian, developed in an IIT incubator with ICMR's support for validation and health technology assessment," said Dr Rajeev Bahl, DG, ICMR to news agency ANI. "It is now available on the government e-marketplace. Using infrared waves, the handheld device can be placed on different parts of the head to quickly detect bleeding."

Traditional diagnostic methods such as the Glasgow Coma Scale are often subjective, while imaging techniques require costly infrastructure and trained specialists. To bridge this gap, this portable, non-invasive brain injury diagnostic tool has been developed using near-infrared spectroscopy and machine learning.

The device can detect intracranial bleeding and edema in under a minute, providing radiation-free, colour-coded, and cost-effective results. Designed for use in ambulances, rural clinics, trauma centres, and disaster zones, CEREBO is expected to improve early detection and survival outcomes.

A collaboration between ICMR-MDMS, AIIMS Bhopal, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and Bioscan Research, the device has already undergone clinical validation, regulatory approvals, and feasibility studies, reported ANI. With India leading the innovation, experts believe the technology could find global applications, including in emergency and military healthcare systems.