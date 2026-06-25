Bharti Airtel Trumps Reliance Jio In May Subscriber Additions, Trai Data Shows

Telecom subscriber base grew to 134.3 crore in May, driven by net additions on the Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio networks, according to Trai data released on Thursday.

Airtel led the growth in subscriber base with net addition of 29.8 lakh subscribers over the month of April, comprising 29.26 lakh in the mobile segment and 53,809 in fixed line connection segment.

It was followed by Reliance Jio, which reported a net addition of 22.55 lakh subscribers, comprising 21.54 lakh in the mobile segment and 1.01 lakh in thefixed line segment.

Both private telecom operators jointly contributed 52.36 lakh new subscribers, or about 94 per cent, in the total net addition of 55.6 lakh subscribers in May.

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"The number of total telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,337.54 million at the end of April 2026 to 1,343.10 million at the end of May 2026, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.42 per cent," Trai's monthly data subscriber report for May 2026 said.

The total number of wireless connections in May increased to 129.44 crore from 128.89 crore in April. The total wireless connections comprised 114.58 crore consumer sim, 13.11 crore M2M sim and 1.17 crore fixed wireless access connections.

As per the information filed by 1,544 operators for the month of May 2026, the total number of broadband subscribers increased to 108 crore from 107.34 crore in April.

Reliance Jio led the segment with 52.96 crore broadband subscribers. It was followed by Bharti Airtel with 37.6 crore subscribers, Vi 12.9 crore, BSNL 2.7 crore and Atria Convergence 24 lakh broadband subscribers.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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