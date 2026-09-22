Bank Strike: PNB Advises Customers To Complete Other Banking Requirement Before 25th September

Punjab National Bank (PNB), in an advisory, has advised customers to complete urgent branch-dependent work before September 25, 2026, due to a proposed nationwide bank strike from September 28 to 30, 2026.

In an official statement circulated through an electronic message to its customers, the bank informed, "This is to inform you that bank unions have called for a nationwide 3-day strike from 28th-30th Sep 2026. It is our endeavour to ensure the all-time availability of digital channels, including ATM/Mobile Banking/Internet Banking/UPI, along with Business Correspondent Services to meet your banking needs."

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PNB also suggested that customers "visit our branches to complete any other banking requirements on or before 25th Sep 2026 to avoid any inconvenience due to the strike."

Photo Credit: Electronic message by PNB directly to customer

Earlier, State Bank of India (SBI) issued a similar advisory on X, asking customers to complete branch-related work in advance of the three-day nationwide bank strike from September 28 to 30. With only a few working days left before the strike, the bank urged customers to finish any important branch transactions early to avoid disruptions.

The United Forum of Bank Unions, an umbrella body representing around 90 per cent of banking sector employees, has called the three-day strike mainly to press for a five-day workweek.

The unions are also seeking pension updates and revisions, a uniform Dearness Allowance formula for pensioners, and an option for employees covered under the National Pension System to switch to the Old Pension Scheme.

The strike also falls during the banking sector's half-yearly closing period on September 30, which could add to pressure on financial reconciliation and related banking operations.

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Government Intervention: The Department of Financial Services scheduled a meeting with the heads of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Regional Rural Banks to organise contingency plans to minimise disruptions.

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