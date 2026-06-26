Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed For Muharram 2026 On June 26? Check Region-Wise List

Bank Holiday Today: Banks in some parts of India will remain closed today, June 26, 2026 for Muharram, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) region-wise holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2026-27. Along with holiday for Muharram on Friday, banks are scheduled to be closed for three concecutive days, including weekends.

Muharram 2026 Bank Holiday - Region-Wise List

Banks will remain closed in regions such as Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Vijayawada.

What Is Muharram?

Muharram holds immense significance in Islam and is recognised as one of the religion's four sacred months. Sunni Muslims observe Ashura in memory of the day Prophet Musa and the Israelites were saved from Pharaoh. Historical accounts within Islamic tradition suggest that Prophet Muhammad fasted on the occasion and encouraged others to follow suit.

Ashura is primarily a day of mourning for Shia Muslims. It observes the sacrifice of Imam Hussain, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, who was killed with members of his household and supporters during the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

ALSO READ: Muharram 2026 Holiday: Will Banks Remain Closed For Three Consecutive Days?

Bank Holiday On Saturday

On June 27, banks in all parts will be shut since it is fourth Saturday of the month. According to RBI, banks will closed during all weekends except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month.

When Are Banks Closed?

The central bank designates bank holidays in various parts of the country primarily to observe national, religious and regional occurrences. Apart from such observances, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays of every month.

When Is The Next Bank Holiday?

Apart from weekend holiday, the next bank holiday is on Monday, June 29 for Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti. For the month of June, banks were scheduled to observe five holidays in addition to the weekend holidays.

ALSO READ: Muharram 2026 Holidays: Will Schools, Colleges Stay Shut Across India On Friday?

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