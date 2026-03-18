'Expect To Be $10-Billion Industry By 2030': Awfis Space Solutions MD Amit Ramani On GCCs

A major boom may be on the horizon for the global capability centres or the GCC space, along with flexible workplace platforms, according to Amit Ramani, chairperson of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd.

Joining NDTV Profit for an interview, the managing director outlined his bullish expectations from the GCC space and said: "The amount of GCCs we see today, will double in size. Every quarter, we are adding about 25 GCCs that are coming to India."

Moreover, he added that the overall industry in the next three-four years in terms of GCCs would have 160-180 million square ft being added.

Citing reports on growth projections of the GCC space, Ramani said: "We anticipated to be $5 billion industry, the reports are saying that this would be about a $10-billion-dollar industry by 2030."

He also added that Awfis stabilised somewhere between the 20% and 25% per quarter range and the industry was touching about 100 million square ft. "By 2030, we expect to touch 150 million sq. ft," Ramani remarked.

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What Sets Awfis Apart?

According to the managing director, while there are other players cropping up in the Flex and GCC space, Awfis has two major differentiating factors. He pointed out that, just like in any other brand, the top five-six players command over 60% of the market share in the GCC space, which, he said, represents an affliction to quality from the clients' end.

"There is a flight to quality and brands that can deliver that quality," Ramani underscored. "We are consistently able to deliver our services across over 250 locations," he added.

The other differentiator, Ramani said, was the company's far-reaching and vast network. "If you are there everywhere, utilisation will happen and if you are consistent across locations, people will trust that brand and opt for it," the Awfis MD stated.

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